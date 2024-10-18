Three Indianapolis Men Arrested on Drug Charges

GREENFIELD, Ind.–Three men from Indianapolis were arrested in Hancock County earlier this week on drug charges. A narcotics detective says he saw a vehicle speeding on West U.S. 40 and called for a patrol unit to initiate a traffic stop on Monday. Four people were found inside the vehicle along with more than 16 grams of fentanyl and more than 42 grams of suspected cocaine. One of the four was not charged with a crime and was later released.

Sign up for the WIBC Newsletter to receive the latest news updates!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

“That ultimately resulted in the arrests of the three men. They have been formally charged with these charges now,” said Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Chuck McMichael on Friday shortly after he announced the arrests in a news release.McMichael said they requested the assistance of a narcotics detection dog from the Fortville Police Department. The dog, Ozkar, alerted police to the smell of narcotics, said McMichael. “Obviously both the fentanyl and cocaine are serious drugs, but the fentanyl is the most serious because a small dose of that can kill you,” said McMichael. Two of the three men had additional drugs on them after the initial search, say police. The three men charged with crimes are the following: -18-year-old Jalen Campbell, possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony) -43-year-old Joseph Douglas-dealing cocaine (level 2 felony), dealing narcotic (level 2 felony), and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) -54-year-old Marcus Maxie, dealing cocaine (level 2 felony)