The WORST Rock Christmas Covers!

We LOVE a good cover song! Better than that, we LOVE a bad cover song.
The Christmas trees are up, lights are hung, and the warm comfort of familiar Christmas music is being played. So, we’re here to ruin that!
Buddy the Elf says, “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” Well, some of these legendary rock groups took that advice to heart.
Let’s go over the worst rock covers of Christmas songs ever performed!
Listen to the full list below:
1. Bon Jovi- “Fairytale of New York”
There’s just not much we can say, so we’ll let the comments do it!
“SHOT THROUGH THE HEART, AND YOU’RE TO BLAME, YOU GIVE CHRISTMAS SONGS A BAD NAME,”
2. Maroon 5 – Happy Christmas (Was is Over)
There’s a reason this song doesn’t have a million views.
3. KoRn – “Jingle Bells”
Imagine this playing at your family’s Christmas gathering.
4. Tiny Tim – “O Holy Night”
More like “oh holy h*ll”…the church doesn’t deserve this.
5. Steve Kudlow, Bumblefoot, Chris Chaney and Kenny Aronoff – “Frosty the Snowman
At first you think, ‘okay not bad,’ then you get 15 seconds into the song.