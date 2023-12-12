The WORST Rock Christmas Covers!

We LOVE a good cover song! Better than that, we LOVE a bad cover song.

The Christmas trees are up, lights are hung, and the warm comfort of familiar Christmas music is being played. So, we’re here to ruin that!

Buddy the Elf says, “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” Well, some of these legendary rock groups took that advice to heart.

Let’s go over the worst rock covers of Christmas songs ever performed!

Listen to the full list below: