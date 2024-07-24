The Top Five States For Retirees
1. Delaware
Delaware is considered advantageous for retirees when it comes to taxes. The state does not impose state or local sales taxes, and it doesn’t tax Social Security benefits. Additionally, property taxes are comparatively lower, averaging around $1,939 per year based on ATTOM data, making it a favorable option for retirees looking to manage their living expenses efficiently.
2. West Virginia
West Virginia offers the highest affordability nationwide, thanks to its low cost of living, minimal property taxes, and affordable homeowners insurance. It ranked average in terms of wellness but received the lowest score among all states in the quality and cost of healthcare category. This was primarily due to elevated healthcare expenses, subpar health system performance, and fewer healthcare facilities per 100,000 residents compared to other states.
3. Georgia
Georgia, known as the Peach State, has notably improved its affordability ranking, moving up from 15th place to third place since last year. This improvement is mainly attributed to a significant decrease in the cost of living and a slight reduction in average homeowners insurance premiums. While there has been a slight improvement in the quality and cost of healthcare in Georgia, overall well-being and crime scores remained low this year.
4. South Carolina
South Carolina, another surprise from the Sun Belt, has improved its affordability ranking this year, climbing from 19th place to fourth place. The state performed admirably in the weather category and landed in the middle range for overall well-being and the quality and cost of healthcare. However, it faced challenges in one crucial area: crime.