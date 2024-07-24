The Top Five States For Retirees

Related Stories Anthony Richardson Sr. To Start Colts’ Preseason Opener In Baltimore

Names on the List: Is yours on it? Have you thought about retirement and where you would like to spend your golden years? There are many things to consider when making a decision about retirement and where you’d like to settle down. Whether it’s proximity to family, a financial choice, or you’d simply like to be near the ocean. There are various factors that could lead you to your new home.To aid in your understanding of available choices, Bankrate developed a detailed evaluation of optimal and more favorable states for retirement. This was achieved through a thorough analysis of different criteria for each U.S. state, including living expenses, healthcare expenses, general welfare, and other factors. Bankrate categorized states according to five main areas: affordability (40%), general welfare (25%), healthcare cost and quality (20%), climate (10%), and crime rate (5%).If you’re looking to retire soon and would like to start a new life in a different state, look no further than this list of the top five best states to retire.

1. Delaware Source: Getty Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Delaware is considered advantageous for retirees when it comes to taxes. The state does not impose state or local sales taxes, and it doesn’t tax Social Security benefits. Additionally, property taxes are comparatively lower, averaging around $1,939 per year based on ATTOM data, making it a favorable option for retirees looking to manage their living expenses efficiently.

2. West Virginia Source: Getty West Virginia offers the highest affordability nationwide, thanks to its low cost of living, minimal property taxes, and affordable homeowners insurance. It ranked average in terms of wellness but received the lowest score among all states in the quality and cost of healthcare category. This was primarily due to elevated healthcare expenses, subpar health system performance, and fewer healthcare facilities per 100,000 residents compared to other states.

3. Georgia Source: Getty Georgia, known as the Peach State, has notably improved its affordability ranking, moving up from 15th place to third place since last year. This improvement is mainly attributed to a significant decrease in the cost of living and a slight reduction in average homeowners insurance premiums. While there has been a slight improvement in the quality and cost of healthcare in Georgia, overall well-being and crime scores remained low this year.

4. South Carolina Source: Getty South Carolina, another surprise from the Sun Belt, has improved its affordability ranking this year, climbing from 19th place to fourth place. The state performed admirably in the weather category and landed in the middle range for overall well-being and the quality and cost of healthcare. However, it faced challenges in one crucial area: crime.