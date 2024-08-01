The Shocking Number of Starting QBs Who Have Won Super Bowls
1. Patrick Mahomes
The one quarterback that should jump to the top of everyone’s mind is none other than Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs star has won three Super Bowls in his short career and will enter the 2024 season trying for a three-peat.
2. Aaron Rodgers
The Jets QB was a member of the Green Bay Packers when he won his one and only Super Bowl back in the 2010-11 season. Rodgers is hoping to get back to one with the Jets but at age 40, the clock is ticking.
3. Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford took home his one and only Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Rams, his first season with the team after being traded to LA from the Detroit Lions.
4. Russell Wilson
It’s been a tough go for Russell Wilson as of late but the current Steelers QB hoisted the Lombardi Trophy back in the 2013-14 season when he and the Seattle Seahawks absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos in one of the more lopsided Super Bowls. After a disastrous stop in Denver, Wilson will try to find that championship pedigree with the Steelers in 2024.
That’s the list! Four QBs out of 32 have won Super Bowls! I hope that number surprised you like it did with me. Can someone new be added to the list after this season?
The Shocking Number of Starting QBs Who Have Won Super Bowls was originally published on 1075thefan.com