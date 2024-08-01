The Shocking Number of Starting QBs Who Have Won Super Bowls

The 2024 NFL season is getting ready to start and all of the preseason predictions for every team’s record and stats are going to be coming fast and furious over the next few weeks. Who will win MVP, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year and many other lists will be released. There will also be the inevitable predictions for who will go to and win the Super Bowl. That’s where things get interesting.The number of current starting quarterbacks that have actually won Super Bowls is wild. Try to rack your brain and think of who the projected 32 starters across the league are and how many of them have actually hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy. One is obvious. We’ll start there. But this is the FULL list of the number of current starting quarterbacks have won Super Bowls.

1. Patrick Mahomes Source: Getty The one quarterback that should jump to the top of everyone’s mind is none other than Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs star has won three Super Bowls in his short career and will enter the 2024 season trying for a three-peat.

2. Aaron Rodgers Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Jets QB was a member of the Green Bay Packers when he won his one and only Super Bowl back in the 2010-11 season. Rodgers is hoping to get back to one with the Jets but at age 40, the clock is ticking.

3. Matthew Stafford Source: Getty Matthew Stafford took home his one and only Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Rams, his first season with the team after being traded to LA from the Detroit Lions.