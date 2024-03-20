Listen Live
Politics

Texas Deportation Law Blocked Again

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texas Deportation Law Blocked Again

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Primary results. As if they matter

Former President Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Ohio Source:Getty

Primary results. As if they matter – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/primary-results-arizona-florida-illinois-kansas-ohio/

MAGA-endorsed Bernie Moreno set to square off against incumbent Sherrod Brown in critical Ohio Senate race | Fox News

Listen:

 

2. Another day, and more data showing Covid started in a lab

China Wuhan Labor for Covid Test Source:Getty

Another day, and more data showing Covid started in a lab – https://scitechdaily.com/breaking-emerging-evidence-suggests-covid-19-originated-in-a-lab/ 

Listen:

 

3. Tony has been traveling a lot, and it’s crazy expensive

View from airplane window. Flying over New York City. Source:Getty

Tony has been traveling a lot, and it’s crazy expensive

Listen:

4. Texas Deportation Law Blocked Again

Migration Crisis United States Source:Getty

Texas Deportation Law Blocked Again in Volley of Court Rulings (bloomberglaw.com)

Listen:

Trending
Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Bills in high denominations
Local

Investigators: Kokomo Woman Stole More than $400,000 from Employer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close