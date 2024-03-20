Texas Deportation Law Blocked Again
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
Primary results. As if they matter
Primary results. As if they matter – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/primary-results-arizona-florida-illinois-kansas-ohio/
MAGA-endorsed Bernie Moreno set to square off against incumbent Sherrod Brown in critical Ohio Senate race | Fox News
Another day, and more data showing Covid started in a lab
Another day, and more data showing Covid started in a lab – https://scitechdaily.com/breaking-emerging-evidence-suggests-covid-19-originated-in-a-lab/
Tony has been traveling a lot, and it's crazy expensive
Tony has been traveling a lot, and it’s crazy expensive
Texas Deportation Law Blocked Again
Texas Deportation Law Blocked Again in Volley of Court Rulings (bloomberglaw.com)
