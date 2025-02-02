Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammy Awards: See the Photos!

Taylor Swift lit up the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, turning heads from the red carpet to the stage, dancing, and spending time with friends and fellow stars. From show-stopping fashion to unforgettable moments, check out the best photos from her night!

1. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

3. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS Source: Getty US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

5. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

6. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

7. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

8. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

9. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

10. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

11. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

12. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

13. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

14. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

15. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS Source: Getty US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,the media,sport,california,city of los angeles,economy,annual event,human interest,taylor swift,singer-songwriter,business finance and industry,finance and economy,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

16. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS Source: Getty US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,the media,sport,california,city of los angeles,economy,annual event,human interest,taylor swift,singer-songwriter,business finance and industry,finance and economy,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

17. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS Source: Getty US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,the media,sport,california,city of los angeles,economy,annual event,human interest,taylor swift,singer-songwriter,business finance and industry,finance and economy,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

18. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

19. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

20. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

21. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS Source: Getty US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,the media,sport,california,city of los angeles,economy,annual event,human interest,taylor swift,singer-songwriter,business finance and industry,finance and economy,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

22. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

23. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

24. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

25. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

26. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

27. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

28. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

29. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

30. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

31. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

32. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

33. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

34. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

35. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

36. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

37. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

38. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

39. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

40. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

41. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

42. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

43. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

44. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

45. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

46. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

47. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

48. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

49. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

50. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

51. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

52. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,red carpet event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

53. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

54. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

55. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

56. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS Source: Getty US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,the media,sport,california,city of los angeles,economy,annual event,human interest,taylor swift,singer-songwriter,business finance and industry,finance and economy,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

57. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Backstage Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Monte Lipman and Taylor Swift attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,backstage,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards,monte lipman

58. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Backstage Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Monte Lipman and Taylor Swift attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,backstage,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards,monte lipman

59. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

60. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

61. 2025 Grammys Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA – February 2, 2025: Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,red carpet event,taylor swift,grammy awards,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

62. 2025 Grammys Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA – February 2, 2025: Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,red carpet event,taylor swift,grammy awards,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

63. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-SHOW Source: Getty US singer Taylor Swift (C) attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,singer,the media,sport,california,city of los angeles,economy,annual event,human interest,taylor swift,business finance and industry,finance and economy,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

64. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

65. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Margaret Qualley and Taylor Swift attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards,margaret qualley

66. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Margaret Qualley and Miley Cyrus attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,miley cyrus,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards,margaret qualley

67. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Lucian Grainge, Taylor Swift and Harvey Mason jr., CEO, MusicCares & Recording Academy attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,ceo,annual event,taylor swift,non-profit organization,musicares foundation,national academy of recording arts and sciences,lucian grainge,harvey mason jr.,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

68. 2025 Grammys Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA – February 2, 2025: Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,taylor swift,grammy awards,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

69. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Margaret Qualley and Taylor Swift attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards,margaret qualley

70. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,67th grammy awards

71. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

72. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards,jack antonoff,margaret qualley

73. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

74. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

75. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

76. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

77. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

78. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

79. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

80. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

81. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,black and white,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

82. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift presents the Best Country Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

83. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift presents the Best Country Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

84. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift presents the Best Country Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

85. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

86. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for “Cowboy Carter” from Taylor Swift onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,beyonce knowles,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

87. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for “Cowboy Carter” from Taylor Swift onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,beyonce knowles,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

88. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

89. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for “Cowboy Carter” from Taylor Swift onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,beyonce knowles,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

90. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

91. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

92. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift (R) speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

93. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

94. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album Award for “Cowboy Carter” from Taylor Swift (L) onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,beyonce knowles,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

95. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift presents the Best Country Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

96. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift presents the Best Country Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

97. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

98. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

99. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

100. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sabrina carpenter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

101. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Backstage Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,backstage,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

102. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,black and white,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

103. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,black and white,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

104. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift Bob Weir and Natascha Münter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,bob weir,67th grammy awards

105. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Margaret Qualley and Taylor Swift attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards,margaret qualley

106. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

107. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

108. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swfit speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,stage – performance space,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

109. 2025 Grammys Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA – February 2, 2025: Blue Ivy and Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,taylor swift,grammy awards,blue ivy carter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

110. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

111. 2025 Grammys Source: Getty Los Angeles, CA – February 2, 2025: Blue Ivy and Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,award,annual event,taylor swift,grammy awards,blue ivy carter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

112. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

113. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Blue Ivy Carter and Taylor Swift attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,blue ivy carter,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

114. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

115. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

116. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

117. 67th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

118. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards

119. 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Taylor Swift and SZA attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,annual event,taylor swift,sza – singer,crypto.com arena,67th grammy awards