Takeaways From Colts Make Final 53-Man Roster Cuts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have made their decisions. With roster cuts due on Tuesday afternoon, the Colts have trimmed their roster down to 53 for the first time in 2024. Let's examine the Colts first 53-man roster of this season (*rookie) in a position-by-position look.

1. Quarterbacks (4): Jason Bean*, Sam Ehlinger, Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco Source: Getty Quarterbacks (4/3): Jason Bean*, Sam Ehlinger, Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco Bowen’s Analysis: No matter if it’s Frank Reich or Shane Steichen, the Colts do keep Sam Ehlinger for a 4th straight year. Is rookie Jason Bean also a practice squad candidate (16 spots on the practice squad), after his nice preseason? Bean did injure his shoulder in the preseason finale.

2. Running Backs (6): Demetric Felton, Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull, Zavier Scott, Trey Sermon, Jonathan Taylor Source: Getty Running Backs (6/3): Demetric Felton, Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull, Zavier Scott, Trey Sermon, Jonathan Taylor Bowen’s Analysis : I debated 3 and 4 running backs a lot in this process, opting for 4 given Trey Sermon’s hamstring injury. But the Colts are going with 3, cutting former 5th round draft pick Evan Hull. Both Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull had several nice moments this preseason. Keeping 3 backs is just fine given the practice squad rules of bumping one up on game day, if needed. One would think these cuts indicate the Colts are expecting Sermon to be ready to the season. It remains to be seen how much those reps will be divided up behind Jonathan Taylor though.

Wide Receivers (9/6): Josh Downs* Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould*, AD Mitchell*, D.J. Montgomery, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Laquon Treadwell, Juwann Winfree Bowen's Analysis : I had some roster debate over that 6th wideout spot, but it's old faithful in Ashton Dulin who is back after tearing his ACL last August. Josh Downs being on the 53-man roster is a good sign for him playing at some point in the month of September, as he tries to return from a high ankle sprain.

4. Tight Ends (7): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Jordan Murray, Drew Ogletree, Eric Tomlinson, Jelani Woods Source: Getty Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Jordan Murray, Drew Ogletree, Eric Tomlinson, Jelani Woods Bowen’s Analysis : Again, once the Colts found out Jelani Woods had a significant toe injury, this heavily debated position started to clear up pretty quickly. Woods is headed to injured reserve, without the potential to return in 2024. For Woods, this is obviously beyond unfortunate. Two season-ending injuries for two unusual injuries (hamstring and toe) leading to that big of an absence, after Woods had a healthy football run through high school and college. Mallory, a 5th round pick from 2023, is on the 53-man roster. Is this a sneaky position for the waiver wire, given Granson and Alie-Cox are both free agents after this season?

5. Offensive Line (13): Tanor Bortolini*, Blake Freeland*, Will Fries, Matt Gonclaves*, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Mike Panasiuk, Danny Pinter, Braden Smith, Dalton Tucker*, Jake Witt Source: Getty Offensive Line (13/10): Tanor Bortolini*, Blake Freeland*, Will Fries, Matt Gonclaves*, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Mike Panasiuk, Danny Pinter, Braden Smith, Dalton Tucker*, Jake Witt Bowen’s Analysis : Injuries to Wesley French and Josh Sills meant the Colts needed to find new interior backups for 2024. I debated undrafted free agent Dalton Tucker and Danny Pinter, thinking the center position flex of Pinter could be the difference. But the Colts are going with both in true Chris Ballard fashion. You have an extremely young group of backups, with tackles Matt Goncalves and Blake Freeland looking shaky at various times. Could this be an area for a veteran backup wavier claim?

6. Defensive Line (16): Adetomiwa Adebawore, Genard Avery, Levi Bell, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Raekwon Davis, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu, Jonah Laulu*, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Grover Stewart Source: Getty Defensive Line (16/10): Adetomiwa Adebawore, Genard Avery, Levi Bell, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Raekwon Davis, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu, Jonah Laulu*, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Grover Stewart Bowen’s Analysis : The injury to Samson Ebukam opened the door for Isaiah Land to crack the 53-man roster. Shockingly though, the Colts have put the “IR to return” designation on Ebukam, leaving the door open for him to return from his late July torn Achilles. Is that possible in 5-6 months, depending on the playoff chances for the Colts? Some might question Taven Brayn on the team, but he’s routinely running as one of the first defensive tackle reserves. It’ll be interesting to see if Bryan maintains a roster spot with Raekwon Davis working back to full speed. Johnson II, a 2021 5th round pick, was cut after playing sparingly in his first two years. Laulu, a 7th round pick back in April, was also cut.

7. Linebackers (9): Austin Ajiake, Liam Anderson, Jaylon Carlies*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Craig Young* Source: Getty Linebackers (9/5): Austin Ajiake, Liam Anderson, Jaylon Carlies*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Craig Young* Bowen’s Analysis : Per usual, there was little to debate about the linebacker position in cutting that group down. These 5 names seemed to seperate themselves from the rest of the group. McGrone, an Indy native, joins Ebukam as the other injured reserve player to potentially return this season (each team gets 2 of those players to designate prior to the season starting).

8. Cornerbacks (9) Micah Abraham*, Darrel Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, Kenny Moore II, Jaylin Simpson*, Ameer Speed Source: Getty Cornerbacks (9/5) Micah Abraham*, Darrel Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, Kenny Moore II, Jaylin Simpson*, Ameer Speed Bowen’s Analysis : I wasn’t too confident in what the Colts were going to do here. They ended up cutting both of their Day 3 draft picks in Simpson and Abraham. Baker Jr. is the 5th cornerback after he did have a couple of nice moments in camp. The backup to Moore II in the slot is a definite question given the current 53-man roster. In the offseason, Chris Ballard’s only real touching of the secondary was a pair of draft picks in Simpson (Round 5) and Abraham (Round 6), and both ended up being cut. This is, indeed, a true run it back in the defensive backfield.

9. Safeties (6): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo, Trevor Denbow, Rodney Thomas II, Michael Tutsie Source: Getty Safeties (6/4): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo, Trevor Denbow, Rodney Thomas II, Michael Tutsie Bowen’s Analysis : If I set the over/under at 1.5 defensive back waiver claims for the Colts, where would you go? I would be totally fine with that number being 2 (while realizing it probably won’t be). Yes, the team still needs help at both safety and cornerback. Depth, among other things, remains a secondary question mark. Denbow making it comes from his importance on special teams.