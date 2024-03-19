Listen Live
Politics

So, Justice Jackson really thinks the 1st Amendment is a problem?

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

So, Justice Jackson really thinks the 1st Amendment is a problem?

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Reports state Google helped Democrats win elections

Google - Alphabet - Photo Illustration Source:Getty

Reports state Google helped Democrats win elections – https://nypost.com/2024/03/18/tech/google-interfered-in-us-elections-41-times-since-2008-report/

 

Listen:

2. So, Justice Jackson really thinks the 1st Amendment is a problem?

President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address Source:Getty

So, Justice Jackson really thinks the 1st Amendment is a problem? – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ketanji-brown-jackson-raises-eyebrows-comment-first-amendment-hamstrings-government

Supreme Court skeptical of restricting government communications with social media companies – SCOTUSblog

I heard it. I didn’t think enough about it. And then you realize, did she just say that? – https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2024/03/18/justice-jacksons-description-of-the-first-amendment-is-raising-eyebrows-n2636651

Listen:

3. Bruno Mars does not owe the MGM $50 million

The BRIT Awards 2014 Source:Getty

Bruno Mars does not owe the MGM $50 million – MGM Denies Claims Bruno Mars Has Debt With Casino: ‘Any Speculation Otherwise Is Completely False’ (msn.com)

Listen:

4. Trump can not get a bond. Which, probably, was the point

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Trump can not get a bond. Which, probably, was the point – https://uk.news.yahoo.com/trump-t-464-million-appeal-152402765.html?guccounter=2

5. NIT will decide its champion at Hinkle Fieldhouse

Marquette v Butler Source:Getty

NIT will decide its champion at Hinkle Fieldhouse NIT 2024: What to know about National Invitational Tournament schedule, times, TV (msn.com)

Listen:

Trending
President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address 5 items
Politics

So, Justice Jackson really thinks the 1st Amendment is a problem?

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close