This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Reports state Google helped Democrats win electionsSource:Getty
Reports state Google helped Democrats win elections – https://nypost.com/2024/03/18/tech/google-interfered-in-us-elections-41-times-since-2008-report/
2. So, Justice Jackson really thinks the 1st Amendment is a problem?Source:Getty
So, Justice Jackson really thinks the 1st Amendment is a problem? – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ketanji-brown-jackson-raises-eyebrows-comment-first-amendment-hamstrings-government
Supreme Court skeptical of restricting government communications with social media companies – SCOTUSblog
I heard it. I didn’t think enough about it. And then you realize, did she just say that? – https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2024/03/18/justice-jacksons-description-of-the-first-amendment-is-raising-eyebrows-n2636651
3. Bruno Mars does not owe the MGM $50 millionSource:Getty
Bruno Mars does not owe the MGM $50 million – MGM Denies Claims Bruno Mars Has Debt With Casino: ‘Any Speculation Otherwise Is Completely False’ (msn.com)
4. Trump can not get a bond. Which, probably, was the point
Trump can not get a bond. Which, probably, was the point – https://uk.news.yahoo.com/trump-t-464-million-appeal-152402765.html?guccounter=2
5. NIT will decide its champion at Hinkle FieldhouseSource:Getty
NIT will decide its champion at Hinkle Fieldhouse NIT 2024: What to know about National Invitational Tournament schedule, times, TV (msn.com)
