1. George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Gin Blossoms headline Miller Lite Carb Day at IMS
George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Gin Blossoms headline Miller Lite Carb Day at IMS https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/other/george-thorogood-the-destroyers-gin-blossoms-headline-miller-lite-carb-day-at-ims/ar-BB1kahFc
2. Gannett, McClatchy newspaper chains will stop using Associated Press content
Gannett, McClatchy newspaper chains will stop using Associated Press content https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/gannett-mcclatchy-newspaper-chains-will-stop-using-associated-press-content/ar-BB1kc4oZ
3. Credit scores are down
Credit scores are down – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/credit-scores-fall-first-time-decade-americans-struggle-save-keep-up-payments
4. RNC paying for Trump legal bills? Popcorn Moment
5. Biden claims he was the poorest man in Congress
6. Schumer slams Trump criticism of his Israel speech as 'unadulterated antisemitism'
Schumer slams Trump criticism of his Israel speech as ‘unadulterated antisemitism’ (msn.com)
Schumer tries to explain to Jewish leaders why calling for elections in Israel was a good move – https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/schumer-meets-us-jewish-leaders-to-defend-his-call-for-israel-to-replace-netanyahu/ ….and the Jewish leaders aren’t buying it – https://twitter.com/joshkraushaar/status/1770203464473440341?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
