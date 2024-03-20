Listen Live
Schumer slams Trump criticism of his Israel speech as ‘unadulterated antisemitism’

Published on March 20, 2024

Schumer slams Trump criticism of his Israel speech as ‘unadulterated antisemitism’ (msn.com)

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Gin Blossoms headline Miller Lite Carb Day at IMS

Alice Cooper's 20th Annual Christmas Pudding Concert Source:Getty

George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Gin Blossoms headline Miller Lite Carb Day at IMS https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/other/george-thorogood-the-destroyers-gin-blossoms-headline-miller-lite-carb-day-at-ims/ar-BB1kahFc 

Listen: 

 

2. Gannett, McClatchy newspaper chains will stop using Associated Press content

PAKISTAN-US-VOTE Source:Getty

Gannett, McClatchy newspaper chains will stop using Associated Press content https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/gannett-mcclatchy-newspaper-chains-will-stop-using-associated-press-content/ar-BB1kc4oZ

Listen:

3. Credit scores are down

White and black credit cards isolate Source:Getty

Credit scores are down – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/credit-scores-fall-first-time-decade-americans-struggle-save-keep-up-payments 

4. RNC paying for Trump legal bills? Popcorn Moment

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC Source:Getty

RNC paying for Trump legal bills? Popcorn Moment 

Listen:

5. Biden claims he was the poorest man in Congress

Biden Source:Getty

Listen:

6. Schumer slams Trump criticism of his Israel speech as ‘unadulterated antisemitism’

Senate Luncheons Mar 6 Source:Getty

Schumer slams Trump criticism of his Israel speech as ‘unadulterated antisemitism’ (msn.com)

Schumer tries to explain to Jewish leaders why calling for elections in Israel was a good move – https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/schumer-meets-us-jewish-leaders-to-defend-his-call-for-israel-to-replace-netanyahu/ ….and the Jewish leaders aren’t buying it – https://twitter.com/joshkraushaar/status/1770203464473440341?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA 

Listen:

 

