RECAP: Relive Hammer & Nigel’s Red, White & Bowl Event Presented By Jack Daniels!

On Friday, February 28th, 2025, fans of Hammer & Nigel hit Royal Pin Woodland for an unforgettable evening of bowling, bonding, and benevolence.

From 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, the lanes were filled with excitement as supporters came together to have some fun while giving back to a meaningful cause.

The event benefitted the Bowlers to Veterans Link, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of veterans and active-duty service members through recreational therapy programs. It was heartwarming to see such strong support for our nation’s heroes as ticket proceeds went directly toward their well-being.

And what’s a Hammer & Nigel event without great food and drinks?

Guests enjoyed a mouthwatering pizza and breadstick buffet while sipping on ice-cold beer and Jack Daniels.

The fun didn’t stop there—there were awesome prizes up for grabs and a fantastic silent auction that had everyone eagerly bidding for some exceptional items.

The energy in the building was electric, thanks to Hammer & Nigel’s entertaining vibe and the lively crowd of their dedicated fans.

Whether you were striking down pins or just cheering from the sidelines, the camaraderie made it an event to remember.

Check some videos out below from the event! A drunken pyramid may be included.