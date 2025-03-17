RECAP: Property Tax Reform Rally At The Indiana State House

Kendall & Casey Lead Property Tax Rally at Indiana Statehouse

On March 17th, Kendall & Casey, the popular hosts of 93.1’s radio show, took their advocacy from the airwaves to the steps of the Indiana Statehouse.

The duo led a spirited property tax rally, drawing residents from across the state who are eager for relief from rising property tax burdens.

The event underscored growing concerns over property tax rates and the impact they have on Indiana homeowners.

Attendees came together in a show of unity, holding signs and sharing their personal stories of how property taxes have affected their livelihoods.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The highlight of the rally was an appearance by Governor Mike Braun, who addressed the crowd with a passionate speech supporting efforts to cut property taxes.

Braun acknowledged the frustrations of Hoosiers and emphasized the importance of pursuing policy changes that would provide financial relief to families and individuals across the state.

The rally served as a direct call to action for state lawmakers to take a closer look at the property tax system and its effects on Indiana residents.

Kendall & Casey’s involvement exemplified the power of community voices coming together to demand change.

The event not only amplified the message of tax reform but also brought momentum to an issue that continues to impact households throughout the state.

Take a look below at videos and photos of the event.