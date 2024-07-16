Ranking Colts Positions Of Strength

Listen Live
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS As Chris Ballard would have it, the Colts deepest positions of strength are areas where the GM certainly puts major emphasis in. Year 8 from Ballard has brought a Colts roster with notable depth in the trenches. What are the Colts the top positions of strength for 2024?

1. Defensive Tackle

Source: Getty

You could easily make the argument DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart form the most productive defensive tackle duo in the entire NFL. And the Colts continue to look into depth at this position, too, with the off-season addition of Raekwon Davis. From top-end quality to notable depth, I don’t think you can debate really any other position as the Colts’ biggest strength.

2. Offensive Line

Source: Getty

In July 2023, placing this position group on this list would have been risky, after the disastrous 2022 campaign. But the heavily invested Colts offensive line bounced back very nicely last season under new leadership in position coach Tony Sparano Jr. And then, in typical Chris Ballard fashion, the Colts doubled down on their offensive line by drafting guys there in Round 3 (Matt Goncalves) and Round 4 (Tanor Bortolini).

3. Linebacker

Source: Getty

I think it’s fair to say you have a bit of a drop off from the first two position groups listed to whatever you would label in this 3rd spot. The starting linebacker duo of Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed I view as a pretty darn solid pairing. Now depth behind those two is certainly a fair question to ask. But Franklin and Speed complement each other well and aren’t guys you are looking to take off the field.

4. Defensive End

Source: Getty

Putting defensive end on this list is probably more due to its depth, compared to what they have in sheer numbers vs. elite playmaking. Occupying the end spots could be Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, Laiatu Latu with Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis also right in the mix offering nice versatility. Again, it might be a group without a double-digit sack guy, but it is a position that should have a handful of options to choose from for the two end spots.

5. Quarterback

Source: Getty

I struggled to find definite answers to round out a 5-position group, but I’ll go with quarterback. Yes, Anthony Richardson has yet to truly prove himself on the NFL level. Even with that though, I think a combination of Richardson and Joe Flacco atop the depth chart is a nice 1-2 pairing. Teams around the NFL struggle to feel good about a quarterback duo, but the Colts should feel pretty good about what Richardson and Flacco can bring.

 

