Punxsutawney Phil Photos: Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow: More Winter Ahead! Groundhog Day 2025 has come and gone, and Punxsutawney Phil has spoken! The famous groundhog emerged from his burrow in Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania, and saw his shadow—signaling six more weeks of winter. A Look at Punxsutawney Phil's History The tradition of Groundhog Day dates back to 1887, when Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, held its first official celebration. Inspired by ancient European weather folklore, the idea was simple: if Phil saw his shadow, winter would continue for six more weeks. If not, an early spring was on the way. Over the years, the tradition has grown, attracting thousands of spectators and millions of viewers worldwide. A Picture-Perfect Groundhog Day Check out the photos of his big day! Punxsutawney Phil is no ordinary groundhog. According to local legend, there has only ever been one Phil, who has been kept alive for over a century thanks to a special "elixir of life" given to him by the Inner Circle—his top-hat-wearing caretakers. While this tale is more myth than reality, it adds to the fun and mystique of the event. This year's event featured the usual mix of fanfare, music, and plenty of excitement as Phil made his annual weather prediction. Photos from the celebration capture the lively atmosphere, with visitors bundled up against the winter chill, eagerly awaiting Phil's forecast. Whether you're a believer in Phil's predictions or just enjoy the yearly tradition, one thing is for sure—Groundhog Day continues to be a beloved piece of American folklore. So bundle up and enjoy the rest of winter—Phil says it's sticking around a little longer!

1. Source: Getty PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 02: Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2, 2025. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

13. Source: Getty PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 02: Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog,sits in his carrier following the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2, 2025.Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

16. Source: Getty PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 02: A woman takes a picture with Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog as he sits in his carrier following the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2, 2025. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

19. Source: Getty PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 02: Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog during the 139th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on February 2, 2025. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

