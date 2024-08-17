Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster After Second Preseason Game

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time for a 53-man roster cut down projection with time ticking in the month of August. With two of the three preseason games down, we are about a week away from teams having to cut their rosters from 90 to 53 (August 27th is roster cut date). It’s time for a 53-man roster cut down projection with time ticking in the month of August. With two of the three preseason games down, we are about a week away from teams having to cut their rosters from 90 to 53 (August 27is roster cut date).Let’s analyze a Colts 53-man roster (*rookie) projection heading into the final week of camp/preseason:

1. Quarterbacks (5): Jason Bean*, Sam Ehlinger, Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Kedon Slovis* Source: Getty Quarterbacks (5/3): Jason Bean*, Sam Ehlinger, Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Kedon Slovis* Bowen’s Analysis: With the ever-changing third quarterback rules, Ehlinger making the 53-man roster is not a must. But the Colts have routinely operated in that fashion under Chris Ballard, so we’ll keep that spot for a 3rd QB, for now. The 3rd QB practice squad exemption though could easily open up another spot.

2. Running Backs (6): Demetric Felton, Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull, Zavier Scott, Trey Sermon, Jonathan Taylor Source: Getty Running Backs (6/4): Demetric Felton, Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull, Zavier Scott, Trey Sermon, Jonathan Taylor Bowen’s Analysis : Do you need both Goodson and Hull on the 53-man roster? That’s very debatable. This is probably where you’d pinch a number offensively, if you are in a need to add one more somewhere else. The assumption is Sermon’s hamstring isn’t severe enough to jeopardize his 53-man roster spot.

Wide Receivers (10): Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould*, AD Mitchell*, D.J. Montgomery, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Derek Sywka, Laquon Treadwell, Juwann Winfree Source: Getty Wide Receivers (10/6): Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Downs* Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould*, AD Mitchell*, D.J. Montgomery, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Derek Sywka, Laquon Treadwell, Juwann Winfree Bowen's Analysis : Montgomery was on this team last year and has flashed a bit in August. Could he push Dulin off the 53-man roster? Dulin has missed a decent amount of time here as of late with a hamstring injury, including both preseason games. Obviously, the assumption is Downs will be ready to go somewhat early in the season, if not Week 1, so he should hopefully count against the 53-man roster.

4. Tight Ends (7): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Jordan Murray, Drew Ogletree, Eric Tomlinson, Jelani Woods Source: Getty Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Jordan Murray, Drew Ogletree, Eric Tomlinson, Jelani Woods Bowen’s Analysis : With hesitancy I cut this group down to the 4 names above. I could easily see Mallory making the team, but also view him as perhaps the ‘easiest’ of the 5 names to try and sneak onto the practice squad, after he’s again battled injuries this camp. While keeping 5 tight ends is a number no other NFL team is likely to sniff, the Colts might be the outlier in wanting to try and attempt that. Is Jelani Woods definitely safe? Woods did suffer a toe injury in the second preseason game.

5. Offensive Line (13): Tanor Bortolini*, Blake Freeland, Wesley French, Will Fries, Matt Gonclaves*, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Dalton Tucker*, Jake Witt Source: Getty Offensive Line (13/9): Tanor Bortolini*, Blake Freeland, Wesley French, Will Fries, Matt Gonclaves*, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Dalton Tucker*, Jake Witt Bowen’s Analysis : When a position group returns every player who played a snap last season, and then adds picks in Round 3 or 4, it’s going to be difficult to cut the bunch down. Keeping 9 is a fine number for me, although Chris Ballard has not been afraid to go to double digits before. I feel relatively confident with this 9-man group, especially after the season-ending injury to Wesley French. Pinter and Tucker are names I think could factor into the practice squad. Is Sills a lock? I don’t think though, especially after a shaky second preseason game, along with an ankle injury.

6. Defensive Line (17): Adetomiwa Adebawore, Genard Avery, Levi Bell, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Raekwon Davis, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu*, Jonah Laulu*, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Derek Rivers, Grover Stewart Source: Getty Defensive Line (17/9): Adetomiwa Adebawore, Genard Avery, Levi Bell, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Raekwon Davis, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu*, Jonah Laulu*, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Derek Rivers, Grover Stewart Bowen’s Analysis : The season-ending injury to Samson Ebukam could very well open the door for Isaiah Land to crack my 53-man roster, so keep an eye on that. The Raekwon Davis blood pressure situation still lingering can’t be overlooked. I still think Taven Brayn makes the team. Chris Ballard could very well keep another name here, with Land, Johnson II and Leo all knocking on that door.

7. Linebackers (9): Austin Ajiake, Liam Anderson, Jaylon Carlies*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Craig Young* Source: Getty Linebackers (9/5): Austin Ajiake, Liam Anderson, Jaylon Carlies*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Craig Young* Bowen’s Analysis : With how the defensive game has evolved over the years, and the prevalence of more defensive backs on the field, I’m content with keeping a smaller amount at linebacker. So I’ve done that here with just 5 making the team. McGrone should not be overlooked though, but injuries have started to flare up for the Indy native.. It’s been a shame Carlies had to miss a good chunk of camp due to a hip injury.

8. Cornerbacks (10) Micah Abraham*, Darrel Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Clay Fields III, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, Kenny Moore II, Jaylin Simpson*, Ameer Speed Source: Getty Cornerbacks (10/6) Micah Abraham*, Darrel Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Clay Fields III, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, Kenny Moore II, Jaylin Simpson*, Ameer Speed Bowen’s Analysis : As we move to defensive backs, we need to point out the changes to the kickoff rule in acknowledging a potential shift in how teams view the back end of the roster special teams guys. It seems like teams are a tad more willing to use bigger defenders on the new kickoff, versus opting for more speed guys. Still though, let’s keep both Day 3 cornerback draft picks and 6 corners to start the season. Abraham needs to provide slot insurance value. Baker Jr. is still one lurking as a potential roster guy.

9. Safeties (7): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo, Trevor Denbow, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Rodney Thomas II, Michael Tutsie Source: Getty Safeties (7/4): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo, Trevor Denbow, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Rodney Thomas II, Michael Tutsie Bowen’s Analysis : Am I still a number short here? The depth is just really lacking at safety. Denbow for special teams is something to consider.