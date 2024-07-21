Potential VP Picks As Kamala Harris’ Running Mate

President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, all eyes are now on his potential successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, to carry the torch of unifying a fractured Democratic party. So far, many Democratic figures and members have rallied behind Harris, who could become the nation’s first Black/South Asian female president. However, her next moves could make or break her entire campaign. Perhaps the biggest decision she has to make now is choosing a suitable running mate. Several outlets, including Scroll down to take a look at some of the possible selections: With the news ofwithdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, all eyes are now on his potential successor,, to carry the torch of unifying a fractured Democratic party.So far, many Democratic figures and members have rallied behind Harris, who could become the nation’s first Black/South Asian female president. However, her next moves could make or break her entire campaign. Perhaps the biggest decision she has to make now is choosing a suitable running mate. Several outlets, including USA Today and Forbes , have predicted the “top picks” for the spot in an effort to unite the party and defeat Donald Trump in November.

1. Gov. Roy Cooper (NC) Source: Getty One of the top predictions for VP resides right here in the Tarheel State. Outgoing Governor Roy Cooper, who has been campaigning with Harris in NC this past week, is known as one of the very few Democratic politicians to win in a right-leaning battleground state. He also remains more popular than President Biden in the state, according to a recent Meredith Poll. Cooper has successfully steered the state through the pandemic and successfully fought against the Republican-controlled General Assembly over teacher pay, tax breaks for the wealthy and Medicaid expansion. Not only could Cooper flip NC blue, but he could also be a safe pick to connect all facets of the Democratic party.

2. Gov. Josh Shapiro (PA) Source: Getty Another top contender could be Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Like Harris, Shapiro previously served as his state’s attorney general before taking the gubernatorial seat in 2023. Considering his popularity as the governor of a vital swing state, Shapiro’s strong stance on reproductive rights and his reputation as a skilled negotiator could give him the edge with voters.

3. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI) Source: Getty The governor that many of her supporters dubbed “Big Gretch” could possibly make the first all-female presidential ticket in history. Serving as governor of Michigan (another battleground state) since 2019, she has had more than a few run-ins with Trump, including a lawsuit filed by his campaign and the Republican National Committee just last week over voter registration efforts at federal VA and SBA sites. Whitmer has held her own in the Democratic party, from her strict pandemic policies to her defense of abortion rights, which led to the passage of an amendment enshrining abortion in the state constitution. Needless to say, she is one that does not back down, which could be what the party needs.

4. Gov. Gavin Newsom (CA) Source: Getty This choice should come as no surprise, as Newsom has been one of the most prominent figures in the Democratic party for quite some time. He has been one of Biden’s most powerful surrogates who has been at the forefront to protect reproductive rights. He also has experience working alongside Harris since 2003, when Harris was elected as San Francisco’s DA and Newsom, as its Mayor. Perhaps his working experience with Harris could give him a leg up.

5. Gov. Andy Beshear (KY) Source: Getty Yet another anomaly in politics (Democratic governor in a notoriously-red state), 46-year-old Andy Beshear is one of the youngest to be considered for the VP spot. Beshear has managed to bridge the gap among voters, both as a former Attorney General and as governor. Since January, he has traveled to several Democratic fundraisers across the country and launched a PAC to support Democrats in red and purple states.

6. Gov. J.B. Pritzker (IL) Source: Getty Illinois’ Gov. J.B. Pritzker was another strong supporter of Biden during his campaign and, like the others on this list, have since moved his support to Harris. A top surrogate for Biden who stuck by him following last month’s disappointing debate, the billionaire governor had several highlights in his career. Among them: solidifying abortion rights laws in the state, banning assault weapons, stabilizing the state’s finances and championing green-energy initiatives.