Police Have Identified Woman for Stealing Mail and Credit Card

DANVILLE, Ind.

— Danville Police have identified the female who stole mail and a credit card at an apartment in mid-January.

Sometime between 1:30 and 2:00 p.m. on January 13th, a female was found taking mail from a mailbox, including a credit card, according to surveillance video at an apartment. Then, she threw some of that mail away behind a dumpster.

“She was noticed by a few residents, and she was caught on camera by one woman going up to her door, taking her mail out of her mailbox, and walking away with it,” Danville Police Detective Corporal Nate Lien says.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Lien says a man was giving that woman a ride to a gas station and a store, where she used that stolen credit card later that same day.

“He was an unsuspecting citizen who decided to give her a ride,” Lien says. “He’s put himself in the middle of this case, trying to be nice, and giving somebody a ride.”

Police say be careful when giving people rides. It may be a nice thing to do, giving strangers rides can be risky.

The male was also identified, but he is not classified as a suspect.

Officers say no arrests were reported.

“The woman has not been arrested, but just recently, we identified her and the male that was with her,” Lien says.