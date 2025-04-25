Police: Fort Wayne Murder Suspect Could Be in or Around Indianapolis

Police: Murder Suspect Could Be in or Around Indianapolis
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Isaiah Wilson in reference to a Homicide that occurred at Monroe and Wayne Street in Fort Wayne, on 4/13/2025.
Isaiah has an active murder warrant in and should be considered Armed and Dangerous.
You’re asked to not approach him. Crimestoppers is paying up to $5,000 for information leading to Wilson’s arrest.
1. Isaiah Wilson Picture 1
2. Isaiah Wilson Picture 2
3. Isaiah Wilson Picture 3
