Local

Police: Murder Suspect Could Be in or Around Indianapolis

Police: Fort Wayne Murder Suspect Could Be in or Around Indianapolis

Published on April 25, 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Isaiah Wilson in reference to a Homicide that occurred at Monroe and Wayne Street in Fort Wayne, on 4/13/2025.
Isaiah has an active murder warrant in and should be considered Armed and Dangerous.
You’re asked to not approach him. Crimestoppers is paying up to $5,000 for information leading to Wilson’s arrest.

Source: IMPD

Source: IMPD

Source: IMPD

