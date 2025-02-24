[ PHOTOS ] Pamela Anderson’s Makeup-Free Look at SAG Awards

Pamela Anderson proved once again that natural beauty and confidence never go out of style as she graced the red carpet at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 56-year-old actress, who has been making waves with her latest role in The Last Showgirl, arrived at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in a breathtaking ivory gown, turning heads with her signature makeup-free glow. Check out the stunning photos below!

1. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

2. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

3. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

4. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

5. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

6. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

7. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show Source: Getty Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

8. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show Source: Getty Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

9. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show Source: Getty Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

10. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show Source: Getty Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

11. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show Source: Getty Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

12. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show Source: Getty Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

13. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show Source: Getty Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

14. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show Source: Getty Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

15. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

16. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

17. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

18. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

19. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

20. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

21. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

22. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

23. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson

24. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson