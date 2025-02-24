[ PHOTOS ] Pamela Anderson's Makeup-Free Look at SAG Awards
[ PHOTOS ] Pamela Anderson’s Makeup-Free Look at SAG Awards
Pamela Anderson proved once again that natural beauty and confidence never go out of style as she graced the red carpet at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The 56-year-old actress, who has been making waves with her latest role in The Last Showgirl, arrived at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in a breathtaking ivory gown, turning heads with her signature makeup-free glow.
Check out the stunning photos below!
1. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
2. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
3. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
4. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
5. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
6. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
7. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show
Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
8. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show
Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
9. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show
Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
10. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show
Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
11. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show
Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
12. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show
Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
13. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show
Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
14. 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show
Pamela Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
15. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
16. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
17. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
18. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
19. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
20. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
21. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
22. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
23. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
24. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
25. 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,screen actors guild awards,pamela anderson
[ PHOTOS ] Pamela Anderson’s Makeup-Free Look at SAG Awards was originally published on b1057.com