(TORONTO, ON.) – The Indiana Pacers (31-25) fight their way from an early double-digit deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors (19-36) in Pascal Siakam’s return to Toronto since being traded to Indiana.

The post Pacers Close Out Raptors With 127-125 Win In Siakam’s Return appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Pacers Close Out Raptors With 127-125 Win In Siakam’s Return was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. First Quarter Source:Getty It’s been documented all season long that you don’t really know what to expect from the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter. Some nights they are knocking down every shot, some nights they struggle defensively, and everything in between. The start of the game would be a struggle. RJ Barrett had it going early to give Toronto a 19-8 lead with 6:57 left in the first. Indiana would fight their way back into the game to tie it up at 24 with a Doug McDermott putback layup. However, Toronto would answer back by going back up by six before leading 35-31 after the first quarter. Barrett led all players in scoring with 12 points followed by Tyrese Haliburton with 10 points.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty Toronto was able to push their lead back to eight points after one minute and forty-one seconds into the quarter with a Bruce Brown bank shot, making it 41-33. The brief Pacer was the leading scorer in the quarter with ten points. Indiana trimmed its deficit down to two points with a T.J. McConnell layup almost three minutes later. The Raptors countered with a 10-2 run to lead comfortably again at 53-43. Haliburton drilled his patented step back three-pointer to make it a one-point game with 2:41 left in the half. It went downhill from there because Toronto led 69-59 with 43 seconds remaining. Indiana was able to get triples from Toppin and McDermott to trail 71-65 at the half. Barrett led all scorers still with 17 points followed by Haliburton and Jakob Poeltl with 14 points.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty In the first half, the Pacers never once had the lead. Toronto led the entire first half besides the two ties in the first quarter. Indiana would have their first lead in the third quarter. Coming out of the locker room, Rick Carlisle’s team tied it up at 75 and then again at 77 before taking an 80-78 lead courtesy of an Andrew Nembhard three. For the next five minutes, Indiana would have the lead, but it was only one possession. Toronto went down 89-88 and then went on a 13-2 run to retake an eight-point advantage with 2:28 remaining. Indiana weathered the storm because of Obi Toppin scoring the five points in the final 48 seconds. After three, Indiana trailed 103-101. Nembhard led Indiana in the third with 9 points. Immanuel Quickley also had 9 points for Toronto. Barrett was still the leading scorer with 23 points. Indiana had six in double digits with Siakam and Haliburton leading the charge with 16 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty Through three quarters, the Pacers defense was struggling, but stepped-up big time in the final quarter. They held the Raptors to 41.7% shooting, but they missed all seven three-point attempts they took. What kept Toronto alive in the fourth was six offensive rebounds. Indiana was able to knock down a few triples and forced five turnovers. Toronto had the lead for the first six minutes of the final quarter before Nembhard tied the game at 115. The two teams exchanged the lead for a few minutes before Indiana’s gritty defense shut down the Raptors. Siakam gave Indiana a 123-121 lead with 3:15 remaining. The Raptors made one field goal the rest of the way. Isaiah Jackson was sent to the line with a 126-125 lead, but only converted one free throw. Toronto got the ball into RJ Barrett’s hands to try to get the game to overtime, but Ben Sheppard was inside his jersey to force a difficult shot. Barrett missed, resulting in a 127-125 win for Indiana.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Pascal Siakam (23p, 7a, 5r), Tyrese Haliburton (21p, 12a, 5 threes), Isaiah Jackson (15p, 11r, 4b), Obi Toppin (15p, 5r, 2s, 2b), Andrew Nembhard (14p, 5a, 2s), and Ben Sheppard (10p and 5r). For Toronto, Scottie Barnes (29p, 12r, 8a), R.J. Barrett (23p, 9r, 3a), and Jakob Poeltl (19p and 11 r) For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty In the final 3:40, Pacers held the Raptors to 1/10 shooting and forced three turnovers. Tyrese Haliburton now has 33 games with 10+ assists and 31 games with a double-double. Sabonis holds the single-season record with 50 double-doubles in 2019-2020. Isaiah Jackson recorded his second double-double of the season in his third start of the season.