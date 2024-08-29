One Killed in State Road 75 Crash Thursday Morning

COATESVILLE, Ind. — Officers are investigating after one person was killed in a crash on State Road 75 late Thursday morning. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, a Kia and a dump truck were involved in a head-on crash near County Road 600 South around 10 a.m.At this time, police believe the Kia was headed south when it drove into the northbound lanes and collided with the dump truck. This collision caused the dump truck to flip on its side, sending gravel and debris onto the road. As a result, State Road 75 was closed between County Roads 600 and 700 South for a few hours. The Kia’s driver died at the scene, and the dump truck driver was not hurt. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.