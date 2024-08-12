Olympic Athletes With Indiana Ties That Brought Home Medals
The games have concluded for the spectacular 2024 Paris Olympics, wrapping up two and a half weeks of competition.
This year, Indiana shone brightly on the global stage, with over 50 athletes with ties to the Hoosier State making their mark from July 27 – August 11.
If Indiana were a nation unto itself, it would stand proudly in 11th place in the medal standings, boasting an impressive haul of 28 medals.
Medal count from athletes with Indiana ties:
- Gold: 13
- Silver: 8
- Bronze: 6
1. Lee Kiefer
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Women’s Foil
Connection to Indiana: University of Notre Dame graduate
Medal(s) won: Gold medal in team event, Gold medal in individual event
2. Chris Guiliano
Country he represented: USA
Sport played: Men’s Swimming
Connection to Indiana: Student at University of Notre Dame
Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay
3. Alex Shackell
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Women’s Swimming
Connection to Indiana: From Carmel, Indiana
Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay, Silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay
4. Chloé Dygert
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Women’s Cycling
Connection to Indiana: From Brownsburg Indiana
Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the team pursuit
5. Korbin Albert
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Women’s Soccer
Connection to Indiana: University of Notre Dame graduate
Medal(s) won: Gold Medal
6. Tyrese Haliburton
Country he represented: USA
Sport played: Men’s Basketball
Connection to Indiana: Plays for the Indiana Pacers
Medal(s) won: Gold Medal
7. Sarah Hildebrandt
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Women’s Wrestling
Connection to Indiana: Granger, Indiana native who went to Penn High School
Medal(s) won: Gold Medal
8. Cole Hocker
Country he represented: USA
Sport played: Men’s Track & Field
Connection to Indiana: Indianapolis native and Cathedral High School graduate
Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the 1500m
9. Lilly King
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Womens Swimming
Connection to Indiana: Evansville native and Indiana University graduate
Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay
10. Matt King
Country he represented: USA
Sport played: Men’s Swimming
Connection to Indiana: Is transferring to Indiana University
Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay
11. Jewell Loyd
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Women’s Basketball
Connection to Indiana: Went to the University of Notre Dame
Medal(s) won: Gold Medal
12. Jackie Young
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Women’s Basketball
Connection to Indiana: From Princeton, Indiana and went to the University of Notre Dame
Medal(s) won: Gold Medal
13. Sarah Bacon
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Womens Diving
Connection to Indiana: Indianapolis native and Cardinal Ritter High School graduate
Medal(s) won: Silver Medal in 3-meter synchronized springboard
14. Annie Drews
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Women’s Volleyball
Connection to Indiana: born in Muncie, Indiana, is from Elkhart, Indiana and went to Purdue University
Medal(s) won: Silver Medal
15. Drew Kibler
Country he represented: USA
Sport played: Men’s Swimming
Connection to Indiana: From Carmel, Indiana
Medal(s) won: Silver Medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay
16. Anna Peplowski
Country she represented: USA
Sport played: Women’s Swimming
Connection to Indiana: Goes to Indiana University
Medal(s) won: Silver Medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay
17. Blake Pieroni
Country he represented: USA
Sport played: Swimming
Connection to Indiana: From Chesterton, Indiana, and went to Indiana University
Medal(s) won: Silver Medal in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay
18. Rajeev Ram
Country he represented: USA
Sport played: Men’s Tennis
Connection to Indiana: From Carmel, Indiana
Medal(s) won: Silver Medal in the men’s doubles tennis event
19. Matt Anderson
Country he represented: USA
Sport played: Men’s Volleyball
Connection to Indiana: From Zionsville, Indiana
Medal(s) won: Bronze Medal
20. Nick Itkin
Country he represented: USA
Sport played: Men’s Foil
Connection to Indiana: Attended University of Notre Dame
Medal(s) won: Bronze Medal in the individual event
21. Eszter Muhari
Country she represented: Hungary
Sport played: Women’s Foil
Connection to Indiana: Student at University of Notre Dame
Medal(s) won: Bronze Medal in the épée individual foil event.
22. Yared Nuguse
Country he represented: USA
Sport played: Track & Field
Connection to Indiana: Graduated from University of Notre Dame
Medal(s) won: Bronze Medal in the 1500m
23. Kristy Wallace
Country she represented: Australia
Sport played: Womens Basketball
Connection to Indiana: Plays for the Indiana Fever
Medal(s) won: Bronze Medal
