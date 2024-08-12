Olympic Athletes With Indiana Ties That Brought Home Medals

The games have concluded for the spectacular 2024 Paris Olympics, wrapping up two and a half weeks of competition.

This year, Indiana shone brightly on the global stage, with over 50 athletes with ties to the Hoosier State making their mark from July 27 – August 11.

If Indiana were a nation unto itself, it would stand proudly in 11th place in the medal standings, boasting an impressive haul of 28 medals.

Medal count from athletes with Indiana ties: