Olympic Athletes With Indiana Ties That Brought Home Medals

Published on August 12, 2024

Wrestling - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12

Source: United World Wrestling / Getty

The games have concluded for the spectacular 2024 Paris Olympics, wrapping up two and a half weeks of competition.

This year, Indiana shone brightly on the global stage, with over 50 athletes with ties to the Hoosier State making their mark from July 27 – August 11.

If Indiana were a nation unto itself, it would stand proudly in 11th place in the medal standings, boasting an impressive haul of 28 medals.

Medal count from athletes with Indiana ties:

  • Gold: 13
  • Silver: 8
  • Bronze: 6
Take a look below at the Olympic Athletes With Indiana Ties That Brought Home Medals: RELATED | Penn High School alum and Granger native Sarah Hildebrandt is an Olympic champion. RELATED | Cathedral High School Graduate Cole Hocker won the gold medal in the men’s 1,500 meter

1. Lee Kiefer

Lee Kiefer
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Women’s Foil

Connection to Indiana: University of Notre Dame graduate

Medal(s) won: Gold medal in team event, Gold medal in individual event

2. Chris Guiliano

Chris Guiliano
Source: Getty

Country he represented: USA

Sport played: Men’s Swimming

Connection to Indiana: Student at University of Notre Dame

Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay

3. Alex Shackell

Alex Shackell
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Women’s Swimming

Connection to Indiana: From Carmel, Indiana

Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay, Silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay

4. Chloé Dygert

Chloé Dygert
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Women’s Cycling

Connection to Indiana: From Brownsburg Indiana

Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the team pursuit

5. Korbin Albert

Korbin Albert
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Women’s Soccer

Connection to Indiana: University of Notre Dame graduate

Medal(s) won: Gold Medal

6. Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton
Source: Getty

Country he represented: USA

Sport played: Men’s Basketball

Connection to Indiana: Plays for the Indiana Pacers

Medal(s) won: Gold Medal

7. Sarah Hildebrandt

Sarah Hildebrandt
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Women’s Wrestling

Connection to Indiana: Granger, Indiana native who went to Penn High School

Medal(s) won: Gold Medal

8. Cole Hocker

Cole Hocker
Source: Getty

Country he represented: USA

Sport played: Men’s Track & Field

Connection to Indiana: Indianapolis native and Cathedral High School graduate

Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the 1500m

9. Lilly King

Lilly King
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Womens Swimming

Connection to Indiana: Evansville native and Indiana University graduate

Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay

10. Matt King

Matt King
Source: Getty

Country he represented: USA

Sport played: Men’s Swimming

Connection to Indiana: Is transferring to Indiana University

Medal(s) won: Gold medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

11. Jewell Loyd

Jewell Loyd
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Women’s Basketball

Connection to Indiana: Went to the University of Notre Dame

Medal(s) won: Gold Medal

12. Jackie Young

Jackie Young
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Women’s Basketball

Connection to Indiana: From Princeton, Indiana and went to the University of Notre Dame

Medal(s) won: Gold Medal

13. Sarah Bacon

Sarah Bacon
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Womens Diving

Connection to Indiana: Indianapolis native and Cardinal Ritter High School graduate

Medal(s) won: Silver Medal in 3-meter synchronized springboard

14. Annie Drews

Annie Drews
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Women’s Volleyball

Connection to Indiana: born in Muncie, Indiana, is from Elkhart, Indiana and went to Purdue University

Medal(s) won: Silver Medal

15. Drew Kibler

Drew Kibler
Source: Getty

Country he represented: USA

Sport played: Men’s Swimming

Connection to Indiana: From Carmel, Indiana

Medal(s) won: Silver Medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay

16. Anna Peplowski

Anna Peplowski
Source: Getty

Country she represented: USA

Sport played: Women’s Swimming

Connection to Indiana: Goes to Indiana University

Medal(s) won: Silver Medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay

17. Blake Pieroni

Blake Pieroni
Source: Getty

Country he represented: USA

Sport played: Swimming

Connection to Indiana: From Chesterton, Indiana, and went to Indiana University

Medal(s) won: Silver Medal in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay

18. Rajeev Ram

Rajeev Ram
Source: Getty

Country he represented: USA

Sport played: Men’s Tennis

Connection to Indiana: From Carmel, Indiana

Medal(s) won: Silver Medal in the men’s doubles tennis event

19. Matt Anderson

Matt Anderson
Source: Getty

Country he represented: USA

Sport played: Men’s Volleyball

Connection to Indiana: From Zionsville, Indiana

Medal(s) won: Bronze Medal

20. Nick Itkin

Nick Itkin
Source: Getty

Country he represented: USA

Sport played: Men’s Foil

Connection to Indiana: Attended University of Notre Dame

Medal(s) won: Bronze Medal in the individual event

21. Eszter Muhari

Eszter Muhari
Source: Getty

Country she represented: Hungary

Sport played: Women’s Foil

Connection to Indiana: Student at University of Notre Dame

Medal(s) won: Bronze Medal in the épée individual foil event.

22. Yared Nuguse

Yared Nuguse
Source: Getty

Country he represented: USA

Sport played: Track & Field

Connection to Indiana: Graduated from University of Notre Dame

Medal(s) won: Bronze Medal in the 1500m

23. Kristy Wallace

Kristy Wallace
Source: Getty

Country she represented: Australia

Sport played: Womens Basketball

Connection to Indiana: Plays for the Indiana Fever

Medal(s) won: Bronze Medal

Olympic Athletes With Indiana Ties That Brought Home Medals was originally published on 1075thefan.com

