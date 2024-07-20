Listen Live
Notre Dame Graduate Arike Ogunbowale Sets Record at WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 20, 2024

PHOENIX, AZ.–Notre Dame graduate Arike Ogunbowale set the record for most points in a WNBA All-Star game with 34 points. She helped propel Team WNBA past Team USA 117-109 Saturday night. Ogunbowale, who plays professionally for the Dallas Wings, also had six assists and three rebounds while knocking down eight of 13 three-pointers. She scored all of her points in the second half. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark set a rookie record for assists in a WNBA All-Star game with 10 of them for Team WNBA. She had four points while making two of her nine shots. Clark also had a couple of assists to Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese who had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Also for the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell scored 13 points while Aliyah Boston had four points in nine minutes of game action. New York Liberty Forward Breanna Stewart led the way for Team USA with 31 points and she had 10 rebounds.

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

