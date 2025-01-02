NFL Week 18 Contract Incentives, Which Players Will Cash In?
As the NFL regular season approaches its thrilling conclusion, Week 18 isn’t just about playoff spots—it’s also about the players chasing contract incentives.
These bonuses, tied to milestones like yardage totals, touchdowns, or game appearances, add a layer of intensity to an already compelling part of the season.
For players nearing their targets, Week 18 represents high-stakes football at its best.
Achieving contract incentives often comes down to a single game—or even a single play—adding drama for fans and pressure for players.
Coaches, too, balance the needs of their team with giving certain players opportunities to reach those goals.
Whether it’s drawing up a final play or relying heavily on a particular player, the dynamic is electric.
These moments aren’t just exciting for players—they also bring a sense of camaraderie to locker rooms.
Teammates frequently rally around those chasing incentives, sometimes lobbying coaches to give their friends on the field a shot at hitting those marks.
Crowds cheer louder when they know what’s at stake, turning ordinary plays into extraordinary highlights.
For fans, it's an added reason to stay glued to their screens or pack the stadium seats.Take a look below at NFL Week 18 Contract Incentives, Which Players Will Cash In?
1. Mike Evans – Could earn $3M in contract incentives
Needs 5 catches, 85 yards for $3 Million in contract incentives.
2. Geno Smith – Could earn $4M in contract incentives
Needs 186 passing yards for $2M in contract incentives.
Seahawks win and he earns $2M in contract incentives.
3. Courtland Sutton – Could earn $500K in contract incentives
Needs 82 yards to earn $500K in contract incentives.
4. J.K. Dobbins – Could earn $150K in contract incentives
Needs 58 rushing yards for $150K in contract incentives.
5. Tony Pollard – Could earn $500K in contract incentives
Needs 83 rushing yard to earn $250K in contract incentives.
Needs 2 rushing TDs to earn $250K in contract incentives.
6. Baker Mayfield – Could earn $500K in contract incentives
Finish top-10 (currently ranked 8th) in yards per attempt to earn $500K in contract incentives.
7. Marquez Valdes-Scantling – Could earn $250K in contract incentives
Needs 1 touchdown to earn $250K in contract incentives.
8. Zach Ertz – Could earn $750K in contract incentives
Needs 2 TDs to earn $250K in contract incentives
Needs 9 catches to earn $250K in contract incentives
Needs 90 yards to earn $250K in contract incentives
