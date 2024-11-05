NFL Trades That Happened At The 2024 Trade Deadline As the NFL trade deadline closed today at 4 PM, teams are now set in stone to make their push at conquering the next Super Bowl trophy. Related Stories The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

NFL Trades That Happened At The 2024 Trade Deadline and their trade details. As the NFL trade deadline closed today at 4 PM, teams are now set in stone to make their push at conquering the next Super Bowl trophy.Among the notable trades, Za'Darius Smith made headlines with his move from the Cleveland Browns to the Detroit Lions, adding a boost to the Lions' defensive lineup after losing Aiden Hutchinson.Meanwhile, Jonathan Mingo's transfer from the Carolina Panthers to the Dallas Cowboys raised eyebrows, with analysts questioning the Cowboys giving up a 4th for Mingo when Deandre Hopkins was traded a few days ago for a 5th.With role players in new locations it is time to see how quick these guys can get on the field for their new teams and the impact they bring with them. Check out below the rest of theand their trade details.

1. Za'Darius Smith | Traded From The Browns To The Lions Source: Getty The Lions are have traded for DE Za’Darius Smith in a trade with the Cleveland Browns for a 2025 5th and a 2026 6th. The Lions will take on the remaining $605,000 in Za’Darius Smith’s contract. The Browns already have paid $11.3 million of Smith’s 2024 compensation.

2. Marshon Lattimore | Traded From Saints To The Commanders Source: Getty The Saints are sending four-time Pro-Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders. Saints had multiple teams interested in the 28-year-old CB who still is recovering from a hamstring injury.

3. Mike Williams | Traded From Jets To The Steelers Source: Getty Pittsburgh is trading a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Jets for WR Mike Williams. The Steelers will take on the remainder of Mike Williams’ contract for this season. He will become a free agent at season’s end.

4. Jonathan Mingo | Traded From Panthers To The Cowboys Source: Getty The Cowboys a 4th-round pick to get WR Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick.

5. Preston Smith | Traded From Green Bay To The Steelers Source: Getty The Steelers are sending a 7th-round pick to the Packers in exchange for edge rusher Preston Smith.

6. Khalil Herbert | Traded From The Bears To The Bengals Source: Getty The Bears traded Khalil Herbert to the Bengals in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.