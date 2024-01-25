NBA All-Star Game Uniforms Unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are looking forward to the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, you may want to check out the official uniforms that players will be wearing on the court.

This year’s East and West jerseys still feature blue and red coloring, but they also call to mind vintage uniforms, while the Warm-Up shirts are “old-school” and “Hoosier-inspired.”

According to the NBA website, “The uniforms are rooted in a nostalgic, heritage look that feature a tonal twist on the classic red and blue uniforms… The pinstripes are inspired by the iconic Pacers uniforms in the late 1990s and early 2000s.”

The 73rd All-Star Game is set to be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18th. That weekend, there will also be many other activities taking place around the Circle City. See a complete schedule here.

You can purchase your own All-Star clothing online at NBAStore.com, starting Thursday evening.

Take a look at each teams warm-up shirts and their uniforms below.

The post NBA All-Star Game Uniforms Unveiled appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

NBA All-Star Game Uniforms Unveiled was originally published on 1075thefan.com