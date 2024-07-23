My 5 Biggest Concerns Heading Into Colts Camp

The Colts report for training camp at Grand Park in Westfield in under 24 hours. There is plenty of intrigue surrounding the team. Coming off a 9-win season but just missing the playoffs with a backup quarterback the majority of the season, a defense looking to build off of last season and a young QB looking to rebound from an injury-plagued Year 1. There’s plenty of optimism but there’s also a few concerns. I have five of my own. Let’s dive into them and see if we get any more clarity as we move towards the regular season.

1. 1. The Health of Anthony Richardson I'm not sure anything else could be a bigger concern heading into camp. The quarterback is the most important position in all of sports. A great one can lead you to a Lombardi and multiple years of being in the running for a championship, a mediocre one often gives you peaks and valleys and a bad one means you're always looking for the next guy. Richardson is a true wild card. He's showed explosiveness and intrigue but he also showed a lack of being able to stay healthy. Year 2 is critical. Not only for Richardson to prove the Colts right in selecting him fourth overall in 2023, but also proving he is the QB they can move forward with for the next decade. If he is banged up or showing issues with his surgically repaired shoulder during camp then the alarm bells will be ringing from everywhere from the front office through the fan base. It's crucial Richardson stays healthy through camp.

2. 2. Can Trey Sermon Establish Himself As RB 2? Jonathan Taylor is a top-3 running back in the league. He's a workhorse, a difference-maker and the engine of the Colts offense. His backup? That's up for debate. We're all assuming Trey Sermon is the Colts No. 2 back behind Taylor but that's also because Evan Hull and Tyler Goodson have a grand total of 14 carries in their NFL careers. The depth behind Taylor is a bit concerning, especially with more and more NFL teams opting for running back by committee approaches. The Colts seem set on banking on a fully healthy JT. Can Sermon ease that depth concern in camp? It's a storyline to watch.

3. 3. Is This Chris Ballard's Last Stand? Chris Ballard is entering Year 8 as the Colts GM. There have been no divisions won, one playoff win and they've failed to win a single season opener on his watch. He believes in his guys, he believes in re-signing guys who have been in the building and he sticks with his core beliefs of football. How much longer will that last if the Colts get off to another rough start? Some would say the seat is already warm. Any major concerns or glaring weaknesses on the roster that arise in camp will have Ballard's name uttered around Grand Park. He's banking on the "run it back" nature of the roster. Everyone hopes he's right.

4. 4. Can Colts Secondary Show Improvement? A position of big potential but with big questions is the Colts secondary unit. The Colts are banking on guys stepping up big time in 2024. Can Kenny Moore re-kindle his Pro Bowl status? Can Julian Blackmon, Juju Brents and Nick Cross all make strides in the right direction and can they as a unit, slow down some truly daunting wide receiver groups? The secondary is the last line of defense for the any team and if opponents are able to continuously find missed assignments and bad coverage, they will feast. This secondary unit has to come out firing on all cylinders early and often.