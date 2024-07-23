My 5 Biggest Concerns Heading Into Colts Camp
1. 1. The Health of Anthony Richardson
I’m not sure anything else could be a bigger concern heading into camp. The quarterback is the most important position in all of sports. A great one can lead you to a Lombardi and multiple years of being in the running for a championship, a mediocre one often gives you peaks and valleys and a bad one means you’re always looking for the next guy. Richardson is a true wild card. He’s showed explosiveness and intrigue but he also showed a lack of being able to stay healthy. Year 2 is critical. Not only for Richardson to prove the Colts right in selecting him fourth overall in 2023, but also proving he is the QB they can move forward with for the next decade. If he is banged up or showing issues with his surgically repaired shoulder during camp then the alarm bells will be ringing from everywhere from the front office through the fan base. It’s crucial Richardson stays healthy through camp.
2. 2. Can Trey Sermon Establish Himself As RB 2?
Jonathan Taylor is a top-3 running back in the league. He’s a workhorse, a difference-maker and the engine of the Colts offense. His backup? That’s up for debate. We’re all assuming Trey Sermon is the Colts No. 2 back behind Taylor but that’s also because Evan Hull and Tyler Goodson have a grand total of 14 carries in their NFL careers. The depth behind Taylor is a bit concerning, especially with more and more NFL teams opting for running back by committee approaches. The Colts seem set on banking on a fully healthy JT. Can Sermon ease that depth concern in camp? It’s a storyline to watch.
3. 3. Is This Chris Ballard's Last Stand?
Chris Ballard is entering Year 8 as the Colts GM. There have been no divisions won, one playoff win and they’ve failed to win a single season opener on his watch. He believes in his guys, he believes in re-signing guys who have been in the building and he sticks with his core beliefs of football. How much longer will that last if the Colts get off to another rough start? Some would say the seat is already warm. Any major concerns or glaring weaknesses on the roster that arise in camp will have Ballard’s name uttered around Grand Park. He’s banking on the “run it back” nature of the roster. Everyone hopes he’s right.
4. 4. Can Colts Secondary Show Improvement?
A position of big potential but with big questions is the Colts secondary unit. The Colts are banking on guys stepping up big time in 2024. Can Kenny Moore re-kindle his Pro Bowl status? Can Julian Blackmon, Juju Brents and Nick Cross all make strides in the right direction and can they as a unit, slow down some truly daunting wide receiver groups? The secondary is the last line of defense for the any team and if opponents are able to continuously find missed assignments and bad coverage, they will feast. This secondary unit has to come out firing on all cylinders early and often.
5. 5. Is Adonai Mitchell The No. 2 WR The Colts Have Been Searching For?
Michael Pittman Jr. has been great for the Colts and he got paid like a No. 1 wide receiver in the off-season. He should remain any quarterback’s top target. But can the Colts finally take some relief off of him? MPJ found himself in a lot of double team scenarios last season because opposing defenses didn’t fear the other receivers the Colts had behind him. By everything we’ve heard from coaches and players, rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell may be a guy that can make opposing defenses play honest again. He’s shown a quick learning curve, tough nosed play and an ability to haul in the ball from every part of the field. He’s a guy the Colts are hoping they can rely on and if he’s even half of what’s been talked about, he could be the breakout star of training camp and have fans foaming at the mouth at the thought of him lining up across from Michael Pittman Jr. for years to come.
