Milwaukee Bucks 129 – Indiana Pacers 117 (Nov. 22nd, 2024) Game Recap

(MILWAUKEE, WI) – Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double and Damian Lillard’s double-double leads the Milwaukee Bucks (7-9) to a 129-116 win over the Indiana Pacers (6-10) in Emirates NBA Cup group play.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty With tonight’s game being an Emirates NBA Cup group play game, the environment at Fiserv Forum was like a playoff game. Indiana’s starting line was the same as Wednesday night – Tyrese Haliburton, Quenton Jackson, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. The Pacers did not get off to a great start. Milwaukee opened the game by scoring the first ten points in 4:32. Indiana’s first point was a free throw from Siakam and the Pacers first field goal did not come until Quenton Jackson converted a layup and the free throw with 5:54 left in the period. Milwaukee’s largest lead in the opening quarter was a dozen points, so considering Indiana’s struggles it was a miracle they did not let the game get out of hand early. After one, Milwaukee’s advantage was 34-22. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 13 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists. Myles Turner paced Indiana with 8 points.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty Related Stories 10 Takeaways From Colts 2025 Free Agency

Milwaukee Bucks 126 – Indiana Pacers 119 (Mar. 15th, 2025) Game Recap

Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times After rebounding from the slow start, Indiana was able to calm the Milwaukee crowd. Siakam opened the second quarter with the first seven points for the Pacers to trim their deficit to single digits. With 6:42 left in the half, a Damian Lillard two-pointer pushed Milwaukee’s lead to 44-33. Indiana countered with nine consecutive points to draw within two points, the closest since the opening minutes of the game. Turner’s third three of the half made it 44-42 with 3:25 left in the half, but the Bucks answered the run by outscoring the Pacers 14-2 to close the half. At halftime, Indiana trailed Milwaukee 58-44. 17 of Milwaukee’s 24 points came from two bench players in Gary Trent Jr. (9 points) and Bobby Portis (8 points). Portis led all scorers with 17 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Siakam with 12 points. Indiana struggled from beyond the three-point line, shooting 26.7% on 4/15 shooting. Milwaukee shot 40% on 8/20 shooting.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The third quarter was very comparable to the first quarter. Milwaukee started the second half by blitzing Indiana. It was Antetokounmpo in the opening quarter, but this time it was Damian Lillard. After scoring eight straight points, Milwaukee’s point guard put the Bucks ahead 75-55 with 8:36 left in the third quarter. That was the only scoring in the quarter from Lillard. From there, it was Antetokounmpo going to work against Indiana. He ended up scoring 13 points in the quarter, most of all players. With 5:04 left in the quarter, Milwaukee led 86-61 following a Antetokounmpo dunk. Indiana was able to cut its deficit to 90-79 following Tyrese Haliburton’s first triple. Milwaukee scored the final three points of the quarter to lead after thirty-six minutes 93-79. Antetokounmpo’s stat line after three quarters was 28 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Indiana’s leading scorer was Siakam with 23 points while grabbing 7 rebounds.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty With Indiana closing the third quarter well, it started feeling like the Pacers could continue making a push to make it another close game, but they couldn’t. Milwaukee pushed its lead back to twenty points with just under ten minutes left to play. Rick Carlisle’s team then went on a 19-5 run to make it a 108-102 game with 5:52 left following a Jarace Walker floater. During that stretch, Indiana got seven points from Mathurin, three points from Johnny Furphy, three points from Haliburton, two points from Walker/McConnell/Siakam. Milwaukee called a timeout to stop the bleeding. That was the closest Indiana would get in the ballgame. The Bucks managed to stay on top of the Pacers between eight and ten points. With 1:33 left, Taurean Prince drilled a dagger three to make it 125-112. Prince’s three resulted in Indiana calling a timeout and putting its reserves in. Milwaukee hands Indiana its fifth consecutive road loss with a 129-117 victory.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Giannis Antetokounmpo (37p, 11a, 10r), Damian Lillard (24p, 12a), Gary Trent Jr. (18p), Bobby Portis (17p, 7r), Taurean Prince (13p), and Brook Lopez (11p, 5r, 3a). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (25p, 8r), Bennedict Mathurin (20p, 9r, 3s), Tyrese Haliburton (18p, 9a), Myles Turner (15p, 8r), and T.J. McConnell (12p, 8a, 3s). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana Pacers are 0-2 in group play and are eliminated from winning their group and have a very thin chance at advancing to the knockout round with 2-2 record

Indiana has lost five consecutive road games – first time since 2022-2023 season Indiana’s longest road losing streak last year was four games During this streak, Indiana has given up 103, 94, 130, 130, and 129

Indiana’s streak of games without the same leading scorer in back-to-back games has been extended to 15 games The NBA record is 24 consecutive games

Indiana is now 2-8 away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indiana didn’t suffer eighth road loss last season until January 14th

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 25+ points against Indiana in 13 straight games Longest streak for an opposing player versus the Pacers in franchise history

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 13th double-double of the season

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 2nd double-double of the season

Damian Lillard recorded his 3rd consecutive double-double Lillard’s 12 assists are a season high

Gary Trent’s 18 points and 6 threes are a season high

Pascal Siakam scored 25+ points for the 6th time this season

Bennedict Mathurin scored 20+ points for the 9th time this season

Tristen Newton recorded his first career NBA points in the fourth quarter