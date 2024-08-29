Meet Colts 2024 Practice Squad
1. QB-Jason Bean
QB-Jason Bean: If you combine the 53-man roster and practice squad, the Colts have 4 quarterbacks heading into the season. Bean had a great camp/preseason and is a smart developmental dart at the most important positions in sports.
2. RB-Evan Hull
RB-Evan Hull: Hull was a bit of a surprise cut. He had a nice camp after returning from a torn meniscus he suffered in last year’s season opener. The Colts have just 3 running backs on their 53-man roster so Hull is likely next man up if something occurs there.
3. WR-D.J. Montgomery
WR-D.J. Montgomery: Montgomery played very meaningful snaps for this team late last year. With Ashton Dulin back in 2024, Montgomery goes to the practice squad.
4. DE-Genard Avery
DE-Genard Avery: Avery is a veteran on the practice squad. He returns to the Colts in 2024 after a knee injury in the 2023 training camp ended his season.
5. LB-Austin Ajiake
LB-Austin Ajiake: Ajiake was a late camp signing and has turned that into a practice squad spot. Remember, the Colts have just 5 linebackers on their 53-man roster.
6. LB-Liam Anderson
LB-Liam Anderson: Anderson returns to Indy as a former undrafted free agent. He spent time last year on the practice squad.
7. CB-Ameer Speed
CB-Ameer Speed: Speed played a good amount of special teams snaps for the Colts last season. He could certainly see some action there as a practice squad call up.
8. CB-Jaylin Simpson
CB-Jaylin Simpson: Simpson had extensive safety background in college but played cornerback with the Colts this offseason. The Colts ended up cutting the 5th round pick out of Auburn. Simpson is back, whereas fellow DB draft pick Micah Abraham remains on the open market.
9. S-Marcel Dabo
S-Marcel Dabo: The international player exemption continues for Dabo. A German native, Dabo has yet to play in an NFL game since joining the Colts in 2022.
10. WR-Laquon Treadwell
WR-Laquon Treadwell: The former 1st round pick looked like a guy with some juice left in this camp/preseason with the Colts. Treadwell, a 2016 first-round pick, has just 7 NFL catches in the last two seasons.
11. CB-Chris Lammons
CB-Chris Lammons: In 2023, the Colts used Lammons quite a lot as their backup slot cornerback. He was banged up this offseason though, contributing to him beginning the year on the practice squad.
12. DT-McTelvin Agim
DT-McTelvin Agim: It’s a return to the Colts for Agim, after the Colts lost a couple of defensive tackles (Eric Johnson II and Jonah Laulu) during wavier claims. Agim has played in 18 career NFL games.
13. K-Spencer Shrader
K-Spencer Shrader: So, the Colts will keep their undrafted kicker around on the practice squad. Is this kicker insurance for Matt Gay?
