Meet Colts 2024 Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS – Undoubtedly, the list below has several names on it the Colts will count on in 2024. New practice squad rules has allowed for teams in recent years to offer playing time to some of their PS guys, and the Colts have been active in that endeavor.A 16-person practice squad allows for 2 game day call-ups each week, with a maximum of 3 such elevations for each player throughout the season. If a team wants a practice squad player to be called up for game day more than 3 times in a year, that player must be signed to the 53-man roster. Below is a look at the Colts first practice squad of 2024, with still a couple of spots to be filled:

1. QB-Jason Bean QB-Jason Bean: If you combine the 53-man roster and practice squad, the Colts have 4 quarterbacks heading into the season. Bean had a great camp/preseason and is a smart developmental dart at the most important positions in sports.

2. RB-Evan Hull RB-Evan Hull: Hull was a bit of a surprise cut. He had a nice camp after returning from a torn meniscus he suffered in last year's season opener. The Colts have just 3 running backs on their 53-man roster so Hull is likely next man up if something occurs there.

3. WR-D.J. Montgomery WR-D.J. Montgomery: Montgomery played very meaningful snaps for this team late last year. With Ashton Dulin back in 2024, Montgomery goes to the practice squad.

4. DE-Genard Avery DE-Genard Avery: Avery is a veteran on the practice squad. He returns to the Colts in 2024 after a knee injury in the 2023 training camp ended his season.

5. LB-Austin Ajiake LB-Austin Ajiake: Ajiake was a late camp signing and has turned that into a practice squad spot. Remember, the Colts have just 5 linebackers on their 53-man roster.

6. LB-Liam Anderson LB-Liam Anderson: Anderson returns to Indy as a former undrafted free agent. He spent time last year on the practice squad.

7. CB-Ameer Speed CB-Ameer Speed: Speed played a good amount of special teams snaps for the Colts last season. He could certainly see some action there as a practice squad call up.

8. CB-Jaylin Simpson CB-Jaylin Simpson: Simpson had extensive safety background in college but played cornerback with the Colts this offseason. The Colts ended up cutting the 5th round pick out of Auburn. Simpson is back, whereas fellow DB draft pick Micah Abraham remains on the open market.

9. S-Marcel Dabo S-Marcel Dabo: The international player exemption continues for Dabo. A German native, Dabo has yet to play in an NFL game since joining the Colts in 2022.

10. WR-Laquon Treadwell WR-Laquon Treadwell: The former 1st round pick looked like a guy with some juice left in this camp/preseason with the Colts. Treadwell, a 2016 first-round pick, has just 7 NFL catches in the last two seasons.

11. CB-Chris Lammons CB-Chris Lammons: In 2023, the Colts used Lammons quite a lot as their backup slot cornerback. He was banged up this offseason though, contributing to him beginning the year on the practice squad.

12. DT-McTelvin Agim DT-McTelvin Agim: It's a return to the Colts for Agim, after the Colts lost a couple of defensive tackles (Eric Johnson II and Jonah Laulu) during wavier claims. Agim has played in 18 career NFL games.