Look Ahead: March Madness 2025 Schedule, Dates, & Locations

March Madness is approaching quicker than you know it, and the buzz is electric as 68 college basketball teams will be chosen to prepare to battle it out for to be the next National Champion! This iconic tournament is known for its heart-stopping games, underdog stories, and unforgettable moments. Starting with the First Four in Dayton, the schedule takes fans through intense first and second rounds in cities nationwide, building up to the regionals, where dreams of a Final Four berth are on the line. Every game is a do-or-die showdown, culminating in a thrilling championship game to crown the nation's best. With each round, the stakes get higher, and the excitement builds, making March Madness a spectacle like no other. RELATED | 68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names take a look below to see the dates set for each round:
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16
- First Four: March 18-19
- First round: March 20-21
- Second round: March 22-23
- Sweet 16: March 27-28
- Elite Eight: March 29-30
- Final Four: April 5
- NCAA championship game: April 7
1. First Four | Dayton, Ohio | UD Arena | March 18 – 19
2. First/Second Round | Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena | March 20 – 22
3. First/Second Round | Providence, RI | Amica Mutual Pavilion | March 20 – 22
4. First/Second Round | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena | March 21 – 23
5. First/Second Round | Wichita, KS | Intrust Bank Arena | March 20 – 22
6. First/Second Round | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | March 21 – 23
7. First/Second Round | Denver, CO | Ball Arena | March 20 – 22
8. First/Second Round | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum | March 21 – 23
9. First/Second Round | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Center | March 21 – 23
10. East Regional | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center | March 27 – 29
11. West Regional | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center | March 27 – 29
12. South Regional | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena | March 28 – 30
13. Midwest Regional | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium | March 28 – 30
14. FInal Four/National Championship | San Antonio, Texas | Alamodome | April 5 & 7
