List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2025 The 2025 NFL offseason has been a whirlwind of change, particularly for struggling franchises seeking to turn their fortunes around. Across the league, a wide array of head coaches, coordinators, and general managers have been given the opportunity to reshape teams across the league. For teams that have underperformed in recent years, these hires represent a chance to redefine their identity. Whether it's an innovative offensive mind, a defensive strategist, or a sharp talent evaluator, franchises are searching for that elusive mix of vision and execution.

General manager and coaching changes can usher in a new culture which can cat as a reset button for teams that have struggled to compete. The challenges, however, are immense. NFL leadership roles come with lofty expectations and little patience. New head coaches must assemble staffs, implement systems, and earn the trust of their players. Coordinators face the task of tailoring game plans to maximize their rosters' strengths while addressing glaring weaknesses. Meanwhile, General Managers are often under pressure to nail draft picks, unearth hidden talent in free agency, and manage team-building within the confines of the salary cap. But with great challenge comes great opportunity. For these new leaders, the reward isn't just success. It's the potential to leave a lasting legacy. A new head coach could be the architect of a perennial playoff team. A coordinator could revolutionize how their unit plays the game. And a general manager has the chance to assemble a roster that defines an era.

1. Liam Coen – Hired as Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Source: Getty Liam Coen has been named the Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, stepping into the role with a strong track record in coaching and player development. Coen’s experience includes serving as the Offensive Coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, where he played a vital role in shaping their dynamic offensive schemes, as well as successful coaching stints in college football. His ability to innovate offensively and nurture talent has earned him respect throughout the football community. As the Jaguars’ Head Coach, Coen will oversee the team’s overall strategy, lead player development efforts, and manage game-day operations. His goals include building a competitive roster, fostering a winning culture, and driving the team toward long-term success. Known for his strategic mindset and passion for the game, Coen’s appointment signals a commitment to elevating the Jaguars to a new level of performance in the NFL.

2. Al Golden – Hired as Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Al Golden has been named the Defensive Coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, bringing a wealth of coaching experience to his new role. Golden has an extensive background in football, including head coaching stints at the University of Miami and Temple, as well as serving as a linebacker coach for the NFL’s Detroit Lions. His tenure in both college football and the NFL has equipped him with a deep understanding of player development and defensive principles. As the Bengals’ Defensive Coordinator, Golden will be responsible for leading the team’s defensive strategy, managing game-day adjustments, and enhancing individual player performance. His expertise will be key in designing schemes to counter opposing offenses and fostering a defense that consistently delivers under pressure. Known for his ability to connect with players and build cohesive units, Golden’s hiring is expected to elevate the Bengals’ defensive performance and strengthen their quest for sustained success.

3. Josh McDaniels – Hired as New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty Josh McDaniels has been appointed as the Offensive Coordinator for the New England Patriots, marking a return to the franchise where he previously enjoyed significant success. McDaniels boasts extensive NFL coaching experience, including two stints as Offensive Coordinator for the Patriots, during which he helped guide the team to multiple Super Bowl victories. His ability to design innovative game plans and develop quarterbacks has long been a hallmark of his coaching career. In his new role, McDaniels will oversee the offensive strategy, craft play-calling plans, and focus on developing player potential, particularly at the quarterback position. He is tasked with rejuvenating the Patriots’ offense and fostering a unit capable of consistent and dynamic performance. Known for his strategic mind, McDaniels’ return is expected to bring stability and creativity back to the Patriots’ offensive operations.

4. Aaron Glenn – Hired as Jets head Coach Source: Getty Aaron Glenn has been named the Head Coach of the New York Jets, marking the next step in his accomplished football career. Previously serving as the Defensive Coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Glenn played a pivotal role in improving their defensive unit and fostering young talent. With over a decade of coaching experience and a standout career as an NFL player, Glenn is widely respected for his leadership and football expertise. As the Jets’ Head Coach, Glenn will be responsible for leading the team’s overall strategy, overseeing player development, and managing game-day operations. His goals will include building a competitive roster, instilling a winning culture, and guiding the team to long-term success in the AFC. Known for his passion, tactical knowledge, and ability to connect with players, Glenn’s hiring represents a promising new chapter for the Jets organization.

5. John Spytek – Hired as Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Source: Getty John Spytek has been appointed as the General Manager for the Las Vegas Raiders, bringing with him extensive NFL experience and a reputation for strategic team building. Spytek previously served as the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was instrumental in assembling talent that contributed to the team’s Super Bowl LV victory. His career also includes key roles with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing his expertise in player evaluation and roster construction. As General Manager of the Raiders, Spytek will oversee all aspects of team operations, including player acquisitions, draft strategy, and long-term planning. His responsibilities will center on building a competitive roster, collaborating with the coaching staff, and steering the organization toward sustained success. Known for his sharp eye for talent and leadership skills, Spytek’s hiring signals a new era of ambition and innovation for the Raiders franchise.

6. Terrell Williams – Hired as New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Terrell Williams has been named the Defensive Coordinator for the New England Patriots, bringing years of coaching experience and defensive expertise to the organization. Williams previously served as the Defensive Line Coach for the Tennessee Titans, where he played a crucial role in developing one of the league’s most formidable defensive fronts. Throughout his career, including stints with other teams, Williams has been recognized for his ability to nurture talent and craft effective defensive game plans. In his new role with the Patriots, Williams will be responsible for designing and executing defensive strategies to elevate the team’s performance. He will focus on addressing areas of weakness, fostering player development, and building a cohesive defensive unit capable of competing at the highest level. Known for his leadership and tactical knowledge, Williams is expected to bring fresh energy and ideas to the Patriots’ defense as they aim for continued success in the AFC.

7. Kevin O'Connell – Signed 5-year deal with Minnesota Vikings to remain Head Coach Source: Getty Kevin O’Connell has secured a 5-year contract extension to remain the Head Coach of the Minnesota Vikings, solidifying his leadership within the organization. Since taking over as head coach, O’Connell has led the team to improved offensive performance and a renewed competitive edge in the NFC. Known for his innovative offensive schemes and ability to develop player potential, O’Connell has quickly gained respect from players and staff alike. This new contract demonstrates the Vikings’ confidence in O’Connell’s vision and commitment to long-term success. Moving forward, he will continue to oversee the team’s overall strategy, guide player development, and work closely with the coaching staff to build a cohesive and competitive squad. With O’Connell at the helm, the Vikings aim to strengthen their position and remain contenders in the seasons to come.

8. Lou Anarumo – Hired as Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Lou Anarumo has been appointed as the Defensive Coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, bringing his vast coaching experience and defensive expertise to the organization. Anarumo previously served as the Defensive Coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was instrumental in constructing a resilient and versatile defense that played a key role in the team’s recent playoff successes. His career also includes defensive coaching roles with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, showcasing his skill in player development and tactical innovation. With the Colts, Anarumo will be tasked with designing and implementing effective defensive strategies to improve the team’s performance on the field. He’ll focus on addressing key weaknesses, fostering player growth, and building a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level. Known for his leadership and adaptability, Anarumo’s addition is expected to breathe new life into the Colts’ defense and elevate their competitiveness in the AFC.

9. Ben Johnson – Hired as Chicago Bears Head Coach Source: Getty Ben Johnson has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the Chicago Bears, taking on the challenge of leading one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. Johnson previously served as the Offensive Coordinator for the Detroit Lions, where he gained recognition for orchestrating a dynamic and high-scoring offense. Under his leadership, the Lions’ offense saw significant statistical improvements, earning him praise as one of the league’s top up-and-coming coaching minds. As Head Coach of the Bears, Johnson will oversee the team’s overall strategy, game planning, and development of players across all positions. He will also take charge of assembling and supervising the coaching staff, fostering a culture of discipline and innovation aimed at elevating the team’s performance. With his offensive acumen and forward-thinking approach, Johnson is tasked with guiding the Bears back to competitiveness and positioning them for long-term success.

10. Jeff Ulbrich – Hired as Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Jeff Ulbrich has been named the new Defensive Coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, bringing a wealth of coaching experience and defensive expertise to the team. Ulbrich previously served as the New York Jets’ Defensive Coordinator, where he helped develop a tough, aggressive defense. Before that, he held coaching roles with the San Francisco 49ers and UCLA, building a reputation for his leadership and ability to maximize player potential. His defensive units have often been praised for their improvement under his guidance. In his new role with the Falcons, Ulbrich will be responsible for designing and implementing the team’s defensive strategy, improving their on-field performance, and shaping a cohesive, high-performing unit. His focus will be on addressing key weaknesses, enhancing player development, and elevating the defense to better compete in the NFC South. With a strong track record and clear vision, Ulbrich is set to make a significant impact on the Falcons’ success.