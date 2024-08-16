ISP: Crown Point Man Arrested for Drug-Related Crimes

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Following a crash on I-65 Wednesday, a Crown Point man has been arrested for various drug-related crimes.

State Police say an officer watched 31-year-old Alex Parks crash into the median near mile-marker 257. But, instead of calling for help, Parks apparently drove away.

Troopers soon stopped him, at which time they searched the man’s car. Inside, they say they found “a large amount” of drugs including fentanyl, marijuana, and Xanax.

Parks was then arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail, where he is facing charges for crimes such as possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a controlled substance.

Police are still investigating.