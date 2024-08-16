Listen Live
ISP: Crown Point Man Arrested for Drug-Related Crimes

Published on August 16, 2024

Handcuffed Prisoner

Source: (Photo by View_Apart/Getty)

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Following a crash on I-65 Wednesday, a Crown Point man has been arrested for various drug-related crimes.

State Police say an officer watched 31-year-old Alex Parks crash into the median near mile-marker 257.  But, instead of calling for help, Parks apparently drove away.

Image of Alex Parks

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

Troopers soon stopped him, at which time they searched the man’s car.  Inside, they say they found “a large amount” of drugs including fentanyl, marijuana, and Xanax.

Parks was then arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail, where he is facing charges for crimes such as possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a controlled substance.

Police are still investigating.

1. Drugs Confiscated by ISP, Part 1

Drugs Confiscated by ISP, Part 1

2. Drugs Confiscated by ISP, Part 2

Drugs Confiscated by ISP, Part 2

