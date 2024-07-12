Indiana State Fair Unveils New Splash Pad
INDIANAPOLIS–A new permanent splash pad was unveiled Friday morning at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Leroy Lewis, Director of Community and Media Engagement with the Indiana State Fair, says this promises to be an unforgettable experience for fairgoers and families alike. “We’re always trying to increase and enhance the fairgrounds for family and for fun. We feel this is a great way to do that,” said Lewis. The splash pad is in the MHS Family Fun Park. It is free for anyone to enjoy with paid fair admission. here.“That’s right by Pioneer Village, close to the barns, and really close to the infield, so they come out of the infield and they can be right there. It’s right down the street from ‘Kiddie Land’. So it’s just really great for families,” said Lewis. There were several kids who got to try out the splash pad Friday morning. “They had a great time. It was one of those opportunities that we got to see how cool and engaging this should be for our fairgoers,” said Lewis. The Indiana State Fair returns Friday August 2 and runs through Sunday August 18. It will be closed on Mondays. Discount tickets are available now
1. A Girl Enjoys the New Splash Pad at the State Fair
2. This Boy Enjoys the Splash Pad
3. Kids Enjoying the New State Fair Splash Pad
