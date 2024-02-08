Indiana Pacers Trade Deadline Recap

The NBA Trade Deadline has officially come and gone for the Indiana Pacers. There was uncertainty heading into the day as to how active the President Kevin Pritchard of basketball operations, General Manager Chad Buchanan, and company would be.
Would they trade Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith, or Buddy Hield? Would they add another wing? Those questions have now been answered.
1. Buddy Hield Traded to Eastern Conference ContenderSource:Getty
The first trade of the day featured the Indiana Pacers when they traded Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, three second-round picks, and $1.2M in cash. Indiana received the best second round pick between Toronto and three other teams in 2024 and 2029 second-round picks via LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, both unprotected. Hield spent three seasons with the Pacers, playing in 158 games, averaging 15.4 points , 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from three. He will now join the 30-20 Philadelphia 76ers.
2. Doug McDermott Returns to IndianapolisSource:Getty
In the final minutes to the deadline, Indiana brought back veteran sharp shooter Doug McDermott. The Pacers sent Marcus Morris, a second-round pick, and $320,000 in cash to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange. McDermott has played in 46 games this season and is shooting 43.9% from three in 15.2 minutes per game. He did spend some time with Rick Carlisle in Dallas. In 26 games, McDermott shot 49.4% from long range. He spent three seasons in Indiana before the last two and a half in San Antonio.
3. Cory Joseph Switches Locker RoomsSource:Getty
In the final seconds of the trade deadline, the Pacers acquired veteran point guard Cory Joseph and a top-55 protected 2025 second-round pick via Charlotte Hornets, and $5.8M in cash from the Golden State Warriors for the worst of the three second-round picks (Cleveland, Milwaukee, or New Orleans) they started the day with. Joseph has only appeared in 26 games this season. He played with Indiana from ’17’-19 then went to Sacramento for two seasons. He played with Tyrese Haliburton during his rookie season. Indiana ended up waiving him a couple hours before tip-off tonight.
Following the moves today, Indiana has one open roster spot. James Johnson has been on the team after the Giannis game ball situation, but his 10-day contract expired this morning. Now that Joseph has been waived, it seems like the 36-year-old will be back on the Pacers bench.