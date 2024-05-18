Indiana Pacers Force Game Seven With 116-103 Win

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – For the first time since 1995, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will face off in a game seven at Madison Square Garden. Pascal Siakam’s 25 points leads the Indiana Pacers to a game six 116-103 victory.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty For the first, and only, time in this series, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks had a pair of days off. Indiana won the tip and got the scoring started with a three from Tyrese Haliburton after an offensive rebound from Aaron Nesmith. The Pacers scored the first five points, but that would be their largest lead in the quarter. The two teams tied twice by the halfway point of the opening quarter. New York’s offense was dependent on Miles McBride in the first. After Donte DiVincenzo tied the game at nine with 7:39 left in the quarter, McBride scored the next eight points for the Knicks to give them their first lead at 17-15. With 3:23 left in the quarter, DiVincenzo put the Knicks ahead by their largest lead of the contest. The field goal made it 25-20. Indiana would tie the game up within the final minute on an Obi Toppin three, but at the end of the first quarter, New York led 30-29. McBride led all scorers with 11 points followed by DiVincenzo with 10 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Pascal Siakam.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty Quarter number two started with the two teams exchanging baskets for the first two minutes. Indiana and New York were tied at 33 with 10:13 left in the first half after a T.J. McConnell pullup jumper. It took some time for either team to go on a run in the second quarter. The game was within one possession for the next five minutes until Myles Turner knocked down a three off a pass from Haliburton that put the Pacers ahead 51-46. Indiana’s offense to that point ran through Siakam. He had scored eight points during that stretch. Josh Hart converted a fadeaway field goal to make it 51-48 with 4:19 left in the half. The Pacers closed the half on a 17-5 run to take a 61-51 lead. Turner scored nine points in the quarter and was responsible for putting the Pacers up by a first half high thirteen points after knocking down two free throws. Three players (Siakam, DiVincenzo, and McBride) were all tied with 15 points to be the leading scorer in the first half. Indiana was +4 on the glass.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty The second half started with Jalen Brunson converting a technical free throw after Nembhard was issued a technical foul at the end of the first half. New York got buckers from Brunson and McBride to cut Indiana’s lead to 61-56. Rick Carlisle called a timeout to regroup. His team responded with triples from Nembhard and Haliburton to force the Knicks to call a timeout sixty-four seconds later. New York kept the Indiana lead around ten points before the Pacers pushed it to 16 points after a Haliburton deep two pointer with 4:36 left. Indiana’s largest lead was 18 points in the quarter on two occasions. After thirty-six minutes, Indiana led 88-75. Brunson led all scorers in the quarter with 14 points. Indiana was led by Haliburton and McConnell with seven points each. Siakam led all scorers after three quarters with 21 points. Indiana’s advantage on the glass was +11 after outrebounding New York 12-5 in the third.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty In the first half, Hart injured his abdomen and was essentially a non-factor after that. He barely played two minutes in the final quarter of game six and the Pacers took advantage of the Knicks missing their glue guy. Indiana opened the quarter with four quick points from McConnell and Jackson to go ahead 17 points. Brunson knocked down two free throws two minuets later that made it 94-79 with 9:53 remaining in the game. Indiana went on one final run that put the Knicks away. Siakam converted a free throw line jumper, followed by a three from Nembhard, and a triple from Ben Sheppard to go ahead 102-79 with 7:52 left in the game. It took the Pacers four minutes to take their starters out and get Kendall Brown, Doug McDermott, and Jalen Smith onto the floor for the final 3:25. The bench until was able to maintain a 15+ point lead until a late three from New York that made it a 116-103 final score.

5. Top Performers Source:WISH-TV Pascal Siakam (25p, 7r, 5a, 2s), Myles Turner (17p, 6r, 4a, 2b), Tyrese Haliburton (15p, 9a, 6r), Andrew Nembhard (15p, 6a, 6r, 3 threes), T.J. McConnell (15p, 4a), Obi Toppin (11p, 4r), and Aaron Nesmith (8p, 6r, 4a). For New York, Jalen Brunson (31p, 5a), Miles McBride (20p), Donte DiVincenzo (17p, 4r), Precious Achiuwa (12p, 8r), Alec Burks (11p), Josh Hart (5p, 8r, 3a), and Isaiah Hartenstein (4p, 7r, 6a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.