Indiana Pacers 140 – Utah Jazz 112 (Apr. 4th, 2025) Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – The Indiana Pacers (46-31) complete three-game homestand sweep with dominating second half against the Utah Jazz (16-62).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty For the first time in a week, the Indiana Pacers are fully healthy. The starting lineup for Indiana featured Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. Indiana struggled in the first quarter against a Utah team that’s lost eighteen consecutive road games. The scoring started with a Johnny Juzang triple. Indiana tied it four times in the first quarter, the first occurrence being on a Turner three to tie the game at seven. Later in the quarter, Siakam drove to the basket for a layup to tie the game at 13 with 6:43 remaining. Utah would go on a 9-2 run to take an early 22-15 advantage after Juzang’s fourth triple of the quarter. With 2:09 left in the opening quarter, Indiana drew within two points when Obi Toppin splashed a three. Utah would not relinquish the lead in the first quarter, leading 34-28 after twelve minutes. Juzang led all players with 12 points on 4/5 shooting from downtown. Indiana’s leading scorers were Turner and Siakam with 7 points each.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty The start of the second quarter was not any better than the first quarter. With 8:15 left in the first half, the Jazz pushed their lead to twelve points when Collin Sexton converted two free throws. Indiana would chop its deficit in half two minutes later when Ben Sheppard knocked down his only three of the game. However, Utah would come right back and set a game high thirteen points with 3:51 left in the half following two Kyle Filipowski free throws. Indiana would come together in following that deficit and start making way on its deficit. The Pacers closed the half on a 10-0 run to only trail 59-57 at intermission. During that stretch Indiana got points from Nesmith, Haliburton, Toppin, Nembhard, and Turner. The scoring leaders in the third quarter were Svi Myhailiuk and Aaron Nesmith with 6 points each. Juzang was leading all players in scoring at the break with 14 points. The only other player in double figures in the first half was Turner with 11 points. Haliburton struggled in the first half, scoring five points on 2/7 shooting from the field.

Coming out of the locker room you could tell the Pacers were much more dialed in compared to the first half. Indiana leaned on Turner early into the second half, scoring the first five points for the team. With 10:30 left in the third quarter, he gave Indiana its first lead of the contest with a free throw. Haliburton then took over for Indiana, scoring six straight following the five from Turner. Indiana's lead hit a quarter high four points when Siakam broke free for a dunk following a Juzang missed floater. Utah would come back and take a four-point lead twice. Indiana would take the lead back for good when Mathurin broke an 87-87 tie with two free throws. Haliburton gave Indiana its largest lead, at the time, with a three-pointer with 2:06 left in the period, making it 92-87. After three quarters, Indiana was ahead 98-94. Haliburton and Sexton led all players in scoring with 12 points in the quarter, followed by Turner with 11 points. Haliburton chipped in with 7 assists in the quarter. Turner was pacing all players in scoring with 22 points followed by Sexton with 21 points. After his splendid third quarter, Haliburton was at 17 points and 11 assists.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty Love Tony Katz Today? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. With the way the Pacers closed the third quarter, you could start to sense that they were on the verge of pulling away from the Jazz. That was indeed the case because of Siakam. He started the quarter by forcing a steal, recorded a dunk, setup Toppin for a layup, and then knocked down a three in front of the Pacers bench. He was responsible for pushing the Pacers lead to double figures for the first time. With 8:23 left in the contes, Indiana kept extending its lead when Mathurin splashed two free throws, making it 115-101. Utah wouldn’t make a run, but neither would Indiana for the next handful of minutes. With 5:00 left in the game, Rick Carlisle subbed in Nesmith to play with McConnell, Sheppard, Walker, and Turner. He scored immediately to jump start a quick burst of five points out of the timeout. He would go back to the bench with 2:51 left in the game because the game was decided at that point. The Pacers ended the game on a 17-4 run in the final 4:27 to win it 140-112.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Myles Turner (26p, 7r, 6b), Pascal Siakam (22p, 5r, 5a, 4b, 3s), Bennedict Mathurin (20p, 3r, 2a, 2s), Tyrese Haliburton )17p, 11a, 6r, 3b), Aaron Nesmith (12p, 3r), T.J. McConnell (12p, 7a, 4r), and Andrew Nembhard (11p, 6r, 3a). For Utah, Collin Sexton (27p, 3r, 3a, 2s), Johnny Juzang (17p), Isaiah Collier (15p, 5r, 5a), Keyonte George (15p, 8r, 5a). For the full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana is now 46-31 and 27-10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indiana is 30-13 in 2025 Indiana is 16-8 after the All-Star break First time being 15 games over .500

Indiana is 11-4 in their last 14 games

Indiana’s magic number to clinch home court advantage is 3 games

Indiana has won 11 of its last 12 home games

Indiana’s 27 wins at home are most since 2017-2018 season

Indiana outscored Utah 83-53 in the second half 83 points tied the most in a half this season (Washington on 3/27/25)

Indiana recorded 40+ points in a quarter for the 15th and 16th time

Indiana’s 42 points in the fourth quarter are the 2nd most scored in the fourth quarter this season

Indiana’s 17 blocked shots tied the 3rd most in franchise history

Indiana has turned the ball over 13 times in the last two games and have forced 29

Indiana’s 140 points are the 2nd most in a game this season

Bennedict Mathurin has scored 20+ points in 22 games this season

Bennedict Mathurin’s 12 free throws tied the 2nd most in a game in his career

Bennedict Mathurin’s 16 free throw attempts are a career high

Myles Turner has scored 20+ points in 14 games this season

Myles Turner’s 6 blocks are 2nd most in a game this season – one shy of tying season high

Pascal Siakam has scored 20+ points in 41 games this season Was held under 20 points in previous six games

Pascal Siakam’s 4 blocks tie a career high for the 6th time Most in a game as an Indiana Pacer

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 30th double-double of the season

Tyrese Haliburton’s 3 blocks tied a season high – one shy of tying career high