Indiana Pacers 133 – Detroit Pistons 119 (Jan. 29th, 2025) Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – The Indiana Pacers (26-20) close the month of January with a dominant 133-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons (23-24).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty After three days off, the Indiana Pacers were back at home for the first time in eleven days. The Pacers would be without Bennedict Mathurin (illness) and Andrew Nembhard (back) tonight. Tyrese Haliburton, Ben Sheppard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner were the starting five for Indiana tonight. The game started with the Pacers jumping out to an early 8-2 advantage. Indiana would catch fire and go on a 13-4 run to go ahead by 15 points with 6:48 left in the first quarter following Haliburton’s second three. The largest lead for Indiana would reach 16 points with 6:10 remaining in the quarter, courtesy of a Siakam triple. Detroit could respond by chipping away and drawing within nine points with 3:36 left. T.J. McConnell extended the advantage back to a dozen, but the Pistons closed the quarter by outscoring the Pacers by five points. After twelve minutes, Indiana led 40-33. Malik Beasley and Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 12 points. Haliburton had a splendid quarter with 11 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds. Indiana shot 7/10 from three-point range in the first quarter.

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side With Detroit closing the first quarter with authority, Indiana came back to open the second quarter with six straight points to extend the lead back to thirteen points. Four of those six were scored by McConnell and the other pair from Siakam. Indiana would eventually push its lead to twenty points when Turner splashed a three-pointer with 6:38 in the half. The Pacers were outscoring the Pistons at the time 19-6. However, the Pistons would come storming back with a 21-7 and found themselves trailing 66-60 with 1:37 remaining in the half. Jalen Duren was the catalyst for the Pistons with nine points during that stretch. Indiana was able to outscore Detroit by four points the rest of the way to lead 74-64 at halftime. Haliburton led all scorers in the quarter with 11 points, and in the first half with 22 points. Siakam was also over 20 points with 21 in the first half. Detroit’s leading scorers at the half were Cade Cunningham and Malik Beasley with 15 points. McConnell chipped in off the bench with 14 first half points for Indiana. As a team, the Pacers shot 65.9% from the field in the first half. One thing to note, with 8:45 left in the half, Isiah Stewart was ejected for a flagrant two foul.

In the first half, Indiana never trailed, and the game was never tied. The Pacers were on pace for their first wire-to-wire victory of the season. Through the first four minutes of the second half, Indiana held onto a double-digit lead, but Detroit would eventually make way. With two free throws from Cunningham, the Pistons drew with six points with 7:15 remaining in the period. Cunningham would cut it to a four-point game a couple minutes later with a layup and then again with 4:02 left in the quarter with a free throw. Ben Sheppard responded for Indiana with a three-ball to halt the Pistons momentum. Indiana would manage to outscore Detroit by two points the rest of the quarter. After three quarters, Indiana's advantage was 102-96. Cunningham lit up Indiana with 13 points in the third quarter. Siakam and Thomas Bryant paced Indiana in scoring with 7 points. Leading all scorers after three quarters were Siakam and Cunningham with 28 points. Haliburton was far behind with 25 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty Despite having a good third quarter, Detroit was only able to outscore Indiana by four points. The Pacers started the final quarter of play by extending their lead back to thirteen points by scoring seven straight points. Siakam opened the scoring with two points and then a three by Jarace Walker really got the crowd back into the game. With 7:01 left in the game, Detroit drew within six points again after a Tobias Harris field goal. That’s when the wheels fell off because Detroit fouled Turner on a three and J.B. Bickerstaff was issued a technical foul after barking at the officials. It was an unconventional four-point possession for the Pacers, but it put them on top by ten points again. Siakam would break the game open with a layup with 4:32 remaining. Indiana would then have the crowd, momentum, and Detroit rushing shots attempting to overcome a thirteen-point deficit. Siakam would bank in his fourth three of the game and then Turner would drill a three on the next possession to put Indiana ahead 130-112 with 1:48 left in the game. Indiana would by outscored by four points with all the reserves in the game. Indiana closes January with a 133-119 win.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Pascal Siakam (37p, 6r, 4a), Tyrese Haliburton (30p, 8a, 7r), Myles Turner (24p, 7r, 3a), T.J. McConnell (14p, 6r, 3a, 3s), and Ben Sheppard (12p, 4a). For Detroit, Cade Cunningham (32p, 9a, 5r), Malik Beasley (20p), Tobias Harris (19p, 8r), Jalen Duren (14p, 10r, 3a), and Ausar Thompson (10p, 3r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana is now 26-20 on the season and 13-7 at home this season First time this season being 6 games over .500

Indiana wins the season series by taking three of the four games

Indiana finished the month of January 10-2 – best record in the NBA by winning percentage All 12 of Indiana’s games in the month were decided by double figures

Indiana’s 41 points in the first quarter marked the 7th time this season the Pacers have scored at least 40 points in a quarter

Indiana’s 7 threes in the first quarter are tied for the second most in a quarter this season

Indiana’s 74 first half points are the most in a first half this season Second most points in a half this season

Indiana recorded its first wire-to-wire win of the season

Indiana has scored 130+ points in a game six times now on the season First time this season the Pacers have scored 130+ points in back-to-back games

Indiana is 15-4 when Tyrese Haliburton takes 15+ shots

Indiana is 11-1 when Tyrese Haliburton scores 25+ points

Indiana is 6-1 when Tyrese Haliburton scores 30+ points

Indiana is 9-0 when Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam both score 20+ points

Indiana is 9-0 when Myles Turner scores 20+ points

Aaron Nesmith played a season high 32 minutes

Cade Cunningham has scored 30+ points in 11 games this season

Jalen Duren recorded his 19th double-double of the season Duren has a double-double in back-to-back games and six of his last seven Duren has a double-double in nine consecutive games against the Pacers

Malik Beasley has now scored 20+ points in 18 games this season

Obi Toppin did not take a shot in a game for the first time since 1/15/2022 Toppin’s 17 minutes are the most he’s played in a game without attempting a shot

Pascal Siakam’s 37 points are the season high Siakam becomes the 110th player in the NBA to score 30+ points Siakam’s 37 points are also a Pacers career high

Pascal Siakam’s 12 points in the third quarter tied the third most in a quarter this season Also tied the most points in a first quarter

Pascal Siakam’s 21 first half points tied a season high for points in a half

Pascal Siakam was a team high +32 in +/-

RayJ Dennis recorded his first career NBA points with a three-pointer in the fourth quarter

Tyrese Haliburton’s 22 first half points are the most points in a half this season

Tyrese Haliburton has scored 25+ points in back-to-back games for the third time this season