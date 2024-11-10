Indiana Pacers 132 – New York Knicks 121 (Nov. 10th, 2024) Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton set Pacers franchise history in Indiana’s (5-5) 132-121 win over the New York Knicks (4-5).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty Prior to this afternoon’s game, Rick Carlisle announced that Aaron Nesmith would be out until December and Andrew Nembhard will miss two weeks with knee tendonitis. The starting five for Indiana was Tyrese Haliburton, Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. New York and Indiana kept it close for the entire twelve minutes of the quarter. The largest lead in the quarter was five points when Mathurin converted his second of three triples in the quarter to make it 22-17. New York would come back and take a brief lead after a Jalen Brunson layup. Indiana was able to possess a 29-26 advantage following twelve minutes of play. Mathurin led all scorers with 11 points in the opening quarter. Haliburton recorded five points and five assists in the period.

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side After being in control for most of the first quarter, Indiana trailed for the majority of the second quarter. Two Turner free throws with 9:34 left in the half tied the game up at 34 and then the Knicks outscored the Pacers by seven the next two minutes. That would be the first of three seven-point leads for New York. Indiana responded each time New York threatened to go ahead double digits by down to one twice. However, the Pacers could never get over the hump and take the lead back in the quarter. Haliburton caught fire late in the half by scoring nine points in the final 3:40. At halftime New York led 61-58. OG Anunoby scored 12 of his 19 first half points in the second quarter. Mathurin still led all scorers with 21 points. Haliburton registered 14 points and 6 assists in the first half.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty After failing to score 30+ points in the previous six quarters of play, Indiana accomplished that feat in the second half of tonight's game. Indiana quickly tied the game at 65 with 9:52 left in the quarter after a Turner three. New York then scored ten consecutive points to take the first double digit lead of the game with 7:41 left in the period. The Pacers would chip away at their deficit and eventually got over the hump after back-to-back threes from Jarace Walker that put Indiana ahead 83-81. It was the first time since the early minutes of the second quarter Indiana was leading. The Knicks did not let the Pacers hold that lead for long. New York scored six consecutive points and then never let Indiana possess the lead in the final 3:37 of the third. After three quarters, Indiana trailed 94-92. Turner and Haliburton scored nine points in the quarter, only trailing Towns by a point for the most points scored in the quarter. Mathurin paced all scorers with 27 points followed by Haliburton with 23 points and nine assists.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty In the third quarter, Indiana’s offense broke out with 34 points in the period. In the fourth quarter, Indiana’s offense went nuclear. The Pacers outscored the Knicks 11-4 to go up 103-98 following a three-point play from Mathurin with 8:17 remaining in the game. Later in the quarter, an Anunoby dunk trimmed Indiana’s lead to 108-105 with 5:43 left in the contest. Rick Carlisle’s team then caught fire from that moment on. With 2:05 left in the game, the Pacers were on top of the Knicks 125-112 because they could not miss from beyond the arc. Turner (2), Sheppard, Haliburton, and Mathurin all hit a triple during that stretch. The game would be put away for good when Turner knocked down a three on Haliburton’s fourteenth assist of the game with 1:31 left in the game. Haliburton and Brunson led all scorers with 12 points in the final quarter followed by Mathurin with 11 points. The final score was 132-121.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Bennedict Mathurin (38p, 8r), Tyrese Haliburton (35p, 14a), Myles Turner (26p, 6r), and Pascal Siakam (14p, 8r). For New York, Jalen Brunson (33p, 10a, 6r), Karl-Anthony Towns (30p, 9r), OG Anunoby (25p), and Josh Hart (16p, 10r, 6a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Bennedict Mathurin’s 38 points are a career high

Bennedict Mathurin’s seven threes are a career high

Tyrese Haliburton scored 30+ points for the first time this season

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his first 30+ point and 10+ assist game of the season Haliburton achieved those numbers seven times last season

Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton became the first set of teammates to score 35+ points in the regular season in Pacers franchise history

Bennedict Mathurin, Tyrese Haliburton, and Myles Turner combined for 99 points

Pascal Siakam lowest scoring games of the season (12 and 14) have come against the Knicks

Jalen Brunson recorded his first double-double of the season

Josh Hart recorded his fourth double-double of the season

Indiana Pacers are 40-13 all-time vs New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (postseason included) Including the playoffs, Indiana has won 5 straights at home vs NYK

