Indiana Pacers 128 – Miami Heat 115 (Jan. 2nd, 2025) Game Recap

(MIAMI, FL) – Tyrese Haliburton erupts for 33 points and 15 assists as the Indiana Pacers (17-18) defeat the Miami Heat (17-15) 128-115.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty After failing to close out their final game of 2024, the Indiana Pacers came ready to play in Miami to begin 2025. Jimmy Butler opened the scoring with a layup, and then Indiana went to work. The Pacers scored twelve consecutive points to take an early 12-2 advantage. Tyrese Haliburton scored half of the team’s points with back-to-back threes during that three-minute stretch. With 6:45 left in the opening quarter, Bennedict Mathurin completed a three-point play to go ahead 18-7. Miami would trim its deficit down to five points when Terry Rozier knocked down two free throws, but Indiana was able to extend its lead to seventeen points on Haliburton fourth three of the quarter. The run for the Pacers was 18-6 in less than four minutes of game action. After twelve minutes of play, Indiana’s lead was 38-25. Haliburton led all players with 16 points and five assists. Miami’s leading scorer was Rozier with 8 points. In the first quarter, Indiana shot 7/15 from three-point range and 65.2% from the field.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty Related Stories Tyrese Haliburton Reports Drug Test After Dunking Video Goes Viral

Haliburton Reflects On Playoffs And The Current Excitement Of Indiana Sports At Pacers Media Day

Pacers Part Ways With Monte Morris Days After Signing After blitzing Miami in the opening quarter, Indiana’s offense stalled a little bit in the second quarter. However, Miami’s offense wasn’t much better. The Heat never trimmed their deficit within ten points in the second quarter, even though they had five chances. Indiana’s largest lead in the quarter was seventeen points on three instances. The first came off a Pascal Siakam alley oop dunk off a pass from Haliburton with 4:14 left in the half. Indiana’s other seventeen-point leads in the quarter came within the final ninety seconds with an Andrew Nembhard layup and Myles Turner completing a three-point play. Indiana’s halftime advantage was 66-50. Of Indiana’s 28 points in the second quarter, Turner scored nine of them. Herro scored nine of Miami’s 25 points in the period. Despite not scoring in the second, Haliburton led all scorers with 16 points and 9 assists. Miami was led by Herro and Adebayo with 12 points each. Indiana shot a staggering 58.7% in the first half and held Miami to 30.8% from three-point range in the half.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Throughout the course of the season, Indiana has been a bit unpredictable to start second halves. Tonight, they would come out playing at a different intensity than Miami. Mathurin’s first three of the game with 11:10 left in the third quarter extended Indiana’s advantage to twenty-one points. The Heat countered with an 8-1 burst to bring their deficit to fourteen points with 8:52 remaining in the third. Rick Carlisle’s team responded with a 14-4 run to take an 86-62 lead when Turner splashed his first triple of the contest. Miami had no answers for Indiana, especially with Butler on the floor because of his desires to not be playing with the Heat anymore. The Pacers lead reached a game high twenty-eight points with a Haliburton three with 1:23 remaining in the period. After three quarters of play, Indiana was dominating the Heat 107-83. Haliburton and Turner combined for 23 points in the quarter, with Haliburton scoring 12 of those points. Adebayo paced Miami in scoring with 8 points in the quarter. Haliburton led all players with 28 points and 15 assists through thirty-six minutes. Turner was also having a nice night with 20 points through three quarters. Miami’s Adebayo led them in scoring with 20 points going into the fourth quarter.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty Even though the Pacers were leading by twenty-four points, they still needed to take care of business in the fourth quarter. Former Indiana Hoosier, Kel’el Ware, was leading the comeback charge for Miami. With 7:54 remaining in the game, he knocked down a three to make it 114-99. Miami’s remaining fans started getting into the game and felt like there was some momentum building. He would drill another three in the quarter to bring Miami within twelve points with 5:33 left in the contest. Haliburton then made sure that the Heat didn’t get any closer by pushing the lead back to fourteen points and then again to nineteen points with 2:19 remaining with a layup. The Pacers would then take their starters out for the final 2:02 and let their reserves finish out the game. Indiana ended up winning the game 128-115. Ware scored 18 of Miami’s 32 points in the final quarter of play.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Tyrese Haliburton (33p, 15a, 5r, 2s), Myles Turner (21p, 5r, 2b), Pascal Siakam (18p, 11r, 4a), Bennedict Mathurin (12p, 2r), Obi Toppin (12p, 6r), and Jarace Walker (12p, 1r, 1a, 1s). For Miami, Kel’el Ware (25p, 3b), Bam Adebayo (20p, 8r), Tyler Herro (17p, 3r, 3a), and Terry Rozier (16p, 7a, 5r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana now 17-18 overall and 9-12 away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana has won two of the three games in the season series with one game left

Indiana improves to 12-2 when recording 30+ assists

Indiana is now 6-0 when Myles Turner scores 20+ points

Indiana’s 41 points in the third quarter were the second most in a quarter this season

Jarace Walker recorded his 5 straight game with 10+ points – extending longest stretch of his career

Jimmy Butler finished a Miami Heat worst -27 in +/-

Kel’el Ware set a new season/career high in points with 25

Pascal Siakam notched his 6th double-double of the season

Tyrese Haliburton’s 16 points in the first quarter are the most points he has scored in a quarter this season

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 13th double-double on the season

Tyrese Haliburton scored 30+ points for the 6th time on the season

Tyrese Haliburton’s 15 assists tonight are a season high

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his first 30+ point and 15+ assist game of the season Haliburton had three games with 30+/15+ last season

Tyrese Haliburton finished a team high +26 in +/-

Tyrese Haliburton’s 6 threes are the 3rd most in a game this season