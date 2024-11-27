Indiana Pacers 121 – Portland Trail Blazers 114 (Nov. 25th, 2024) Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Bennedict Mathurin combine for 81 points to lead the Indiana Pacers (9-10) to a 121-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers (7-12).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty For the fifth consecutive game, the Indiana Pacers starting lineup was – Tyrese Haliburton, Quenton Jackson, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. It was a struggle in the first quarter for Indiana on the defensive end. After opening a three-point lead through the first four minutes, Indiana’s offense only scored 17 points the final eight minutes. With 4:08 remaining in the quarter, the two teams were tied at 17 following a Jarace Walker layup. Portland outscored Indiana 14-7 to take a touchdown lead with forty-one seconds left. Indiana got the final field goal of the quarter from T.J. McConnell to trail 31-26 after twelve minutes of play. Indiana’s leading scorer was Turner with 7 points. Portland’s leading scorers were Deni Avdija and Anfernee Simons. Portland’s offensive success was because the Trail Blazers converted six of their thirteen three-pointers.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty Related Stories Why 83 Million People Chose Indiana in 2024

One Child Dead, Three Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side Portland opened the second quarter by scoring the first five points to take its largest lead of the game following the Shaedon Sharpe layup. It was 36-26 with 11:05 remaining in the half and Indiana scored five points right after the timeout Rick Carlisle called. Portland push its lead to nine points following that burst from Indiana. The Pacers would eventually tie the game with a Mathurin layup with eighty seconds remaining in the half and then give Indiana its only lead of the quarter with a three on the following possession. At the end of the first half, the two teams were tied at 60 following an Anfernee Simons three. Mathurin led all scorers with 13 points in the quarter and was tied with Siakam for the game lead in scoring. Ayton led Portland in scoring in the period with 10 points. All 34 points from the Pacers in the second quarter came from the starting five.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Coming out of the halftime break, Portland jumped on Indiana quickly by scoring five points in just over a minute. The lead would bounce back and forth for the next six minutes and then Indiana was able to put together a run for the first time in the contest. With 4:36 left in the third quarter, the game was tied at 79 following a Jarace Walker layup. In the next 3:40, Indiana outscored Portland 17-4 with Mathurin coming alive for the Pacers. He scored seven of the seventeen points during that stretch. Ayton closed the quarter with a dunk for the Trail Blazers. After three quarters, Indiana led 96-85. Leading all scorers in the quarter was Simons for Portland with 16 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Mathurin with 9 points. Simons led all scorers after three-quarters with 28 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Mathurin with 22 points. In the quarter, Indiana fell a rebound shy of doubling Portland. The Pacers outrebounded the Trail Blazers 13-7 with four of them coming on the offensive side.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty With Indiana making a push at the end of the third quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers could have folded up the tent and gave up. Instead, they opened the final quarter by scoring the first nine points to trim its deficit to two points after a Shaedon Sharpe mid-range jumper. Indiana would not let Portland tie the game or take the lead despite being within a possession four times. With 7:19 left in the game, it was 100-98 and then the Pacers went on a 10-2 surge to go up by ten points after a Quenton Jackson alley oop dunk from Haliburton. Indiana’s offense was struggling to make shots, so Haliburton stepped up following the assist with nine of the final eleven points for the Pacers to lead them to a 121-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Pascal Siakam (29p, 7r, 4a, 2s, 2b), Tyrese Haliburton (28p, 10a, 7r, 2s), Bennedict Mathurin (24p, 10r), Myles Turner (15p, 8r, 5b), and Quenton Jackson (9p, 5r, 4a, 2s, 1b). For Portland, Anfernee Simons (30p, 6a, 4r), Shaedon Sharpe (17p, 3r, 3a), Scoot Henderson (17p, 9a), Deandre Ayton (16p, 12r, 3b), and Deni Avdija (16p, 7a, 2s). For tonight’s box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana Pacers are 7-2 this season at home

Indiana has won seven straight clutch games at home this season, 7-1 overall

Indiana 16-4 in current style of city edition uniforms

Indiana has won three straight games for the first time this season

Indiana’s 19 offensive rebounds and 22 second chance points are both season highs

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Bennedict Mathurin combined to score 81 points

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 8th double-double of the season Haliburton recorded his 9th game with 10+ assists

Tyrese Haliburton has scored 20+ points in three consecutive games Haliburton has scored 25+ points in back-to-back games 4th game with 25+ points scored Pascal Siakam’s 29 points matched a season high Siakam has scored 20+ points in 11 games, 25+ points in six games Bennedict Mathurin has scored 20+ points in 10 games this season Mathurin recorded his 5th double-double of the campaign Recorded 3 double-doubles in first 137 career games Anfernee Simons recorded a season high in points scored with 30 Deandre Ayton recorded his 9th game with a double-double

