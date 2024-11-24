Indiana Pacers 115 – Washinton Wizards 103 (Nov. 24th, 2024) Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – The Indiana Pacers (7-10) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 115-103 win over the Washington Wizards (2-13) from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty For the third consecutive game, the Indiana Pacers starting lineup was – Tyrese Haliburton, Quenton Jackson, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. On Friday night in Milwaukee, the Pacers offense struggled out of the gates. Those same struggles surfaced in the opening quarter. It took over three minutes for the Pacers to score, but the Wizards only scored four points during that stretch. On Wednesday, Moses Brown was signed to the Pacers and scored the team’s first eight points of the game for Indiana after Turner picked up his second foul. Indiana’s first lead came from Brown’s fourth field goal with 7:28 left in the quarter. Indiana’s largest lead, and deficit, in the opening quarter was four points. After twelve minutes, Indiana led Washington 31-28 courtesy of a three from Jarace Walker in the final seconds. Brown led all scorers in the first quarter with 11 points. Washington’s leading scorer was Kyshawn George with 7 points. Indiana’s bench shot 8/9 in the period and compiled 22 of the team’s 31 points.

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side Washington started the second quarter by outscoring Indiana 8-2 to turn its three-point deficit into a three-point advantage. The Pacers didn’t let the lead for the Wizards grow any further. In fact, neither team led by more than four points in the period. Indiana was responsible for the four-point lead, and the most the Pacers trailed by was three points on six instances. With 6:03 left in the half, Indiana was down three and then outscored Washington 13-6 to go up 54-50 with a Siakam layup. However, the Wizards closed the quarter scoring nine of the final twelve points to take a 29-27 advantage into the locker room. Turner led all scorers in the quarter with eight points, but it was Brown leading all scorers still at halftime with 11 points. Washington had four players in the opening half score exactly ten points – Kyshawn George, Kyle Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon, and Corey Kispert. Mathurin, Turner, and Siakam all had eight points for the Pacers in the first half.

After struggling in the first half with his shot, Haliburton got hot in the third quarter. His first half shooting total was 2/10 from the floor and only converted one of his four three-point attempts. Haliburton converted his first five shots in the quarter before missing and was responsible for jump starting the first run of the game. It was tied 73-73 with 7:33 left in the third quarter and then a Haliburton three was the first of ten consecutive points. Indiana's largest lead of the quarter was that ten following two Siakam free-throws that ended the 10-0 run. The Pacers could not hold onto that double-figure lead as the Wizards trimmed their deficit to 92-87 after three quarters. Haliburton led all scorers in the quarter with 14 points. Bilal Coulibaly scored 11 points in the quarter for Washington. With the big third quarter, Haliburton became the game's leading scorer with 21 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty Indiana’s offense did not get off to a great start in the final twelve minutes. Washington made it a one possession game with a Bub Carrington three-pointer with 8:46 left in the game. Indiana responded by scoring five consecutive points to push the lead back to three possessions. The Wizards would not threat to tie the game up following that two-point deficit they had in the early stages of the fourth. With 4:05 remaining in the contest, Alex Sarr caught a pass from Coulibaly and dunked it to make it 105-100. Obi Toppin converted a three and then Siakam converted a layup to put the Pacers back up by ten. The real dagger was delivered by Siakam when he converted a three with less than a minute to go and go ahead 113-103. There wasn’t much scoring within the final minutes and the final ended up being 115-103.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Pascal Siakam (22p, 6r, 6a), Tyrese Haliburton (21p, 9a, 4r), Bennedict Mathurin (16p, 6r, 4a), Moses Brown (15p, 4r), T.J. McConnell (12p, 3r, 3a), and Myles Turner (10p, 10r). For Washington, Alex Sarr (17p, 14r, 3a, 2b, 1s), Bilal Coulibaly (17p, 6r, 4a), Kyshawn George (15p, 5a, 5r), Malcolm Brogdon (15p, 5r), Corey Kispert (15p), and Kyle Kuzma (10p). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana Pacers are 5-2 this season and snapped their three-game losing streak

Indiana’s streak of games without the same leading scorer in back-to-back games has ended at 15 games with Pascal Siakam leading Indiana in scoring in back-to-back games

Indiana recorded an assist on 31 of its 41 field goals

Pascal Siakam has scored 20+ points in 5 straight games and 9/17 games this season

Tyrese Haliburton scored 20+ points for the fourth time this season

Tyrese Haliburton’s 5 threes are a season high Haliburton is 9/21 (37.5%) in his last two games from deep Tonight’s game marked the fifth time Haliburton has shot 40%+ from three

Myles Turner recorded his fourth double-double of the season Indiana is 3-1 in games in which Turner records a double-double (only lass was to Charlotte Hornets on 11/8) Turner has grabbed at least 8 rebounds in four consecutive games

T.J. McConell has scored 10+ points in five of the last six games McConnell has scored 10+ points in 11 games this season

Alex Sarr recorded his second double-double of the season Sarr’s 14 rebounds are a season/career high Sarr’s 17 points are tied for the second most points scored in a game in his rookie campaign

