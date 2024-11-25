Indiana Pacers 114 – New Orleans Pelicans 110 (Nov. 25th, 2024) Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – Tyrese Haliburton’s 34 points and 13 assists leads the Indiana Pacers (8-10) over the New Orleans Pelicans (4-14).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty For the fourth consecutive game, the Indiana Pacers starting lineup was – Tyrese Haliburton, Quenton Jackson, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. Slow starts have plagued the Pacers the last two games. Tonight, it would be different story. With 6:16 left in the opening quarter, a Siakam layup elevated Indiana’s advantage to 18-8. Haliburton was a key piece in the success of the offense with six points. He would put Indiana ahead 27-12 with 4:15 left in the quarter with his third three of the quarter. Indiana’s offense went ice cold the rest of the way. New Orleans outscored Indiana the final 4:15 13-2 to trail 29-25 after twelve minutes. Indiana’s leading scorer was Haliburton with 9 points. Trey Murphy led New Orleans in scoring with 9 points. Indiana held New Orleans to 2/10 shooting from three while shooting 4/11 (36.4%).

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty The second quarter was very similar to the first quarter. Indiana was able to push its lead back to double figures with 6:41 remaining in the half following a Jackson three. Later in the quarter, Enrique Freeman completed a three-point play to give Indiana its largest lead of the game. At the time it was 55-38 with 4:03 left in the second quarter, but New Orleans made another run to close the half just like the first quarter. The Pelicans closed the final 4:03 by outscoring the Pacers 19-4 to trail 59-57 after twenty-four minutes. Murphy’s hot shooting from the first quarter carried over to the second quarter. He scored 11 points in the second to lead all scorers at intermission with 20 points. Haliburton paced Indiana in scoring with 14 points while dishing out 7 assists. Indiana held New Orleans to 5/18 (27.8%) from three-point range in the half. Indiana shot 9/23 (39.1%) from deep.

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side When you look at the box score, Indiana and New Orleans were close in the opening quarter, but it was because of both teams going on runs. The second half would not follow suit as the two teams kept it close. New Orleans took its first lead since the opening second of the first quarter when Yves Missi converted a dunk with 8:02 left in the third. Indiana and New Orleans exchanged a couple baskets before the Pacers went back up by two possessions with a Mathurin dunk nearly halfway through the quarter. The largest lead for the Pacers in the quarter was seven points on two occasions. With 2:12 remaining in quarter three, Myles Turner scored a layup to make it 87-80. Only three points were scored from that point on. After three quarters, Indiana led New Orleans 87-83. Haliburton caught fire again in the third quarter with 10 points, to lead all scorers with 24 points going into the fourth. CJ McCollum led New Orleans in scoring with 9 points in the period. The Pelicans leading scorer after three quarters was Murphy with 22 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty With the Pacers offense struggling at the end of the third quarter, the Pelicans capitalized on that in the fourth quarter. New Orleans matched its largest lead following a Missi free throw, a dunk on the following possession, and then an Elfrid Payton floater. Indiana never let its deficit grow larger than two points at any point in the game. Haliburton then took over the game with an assist to Turner that led to a three-point play, an assist to Jackson on a three, and then drilled a three with 5:34 left in the game to go up 102-95. New Orleans would chip away and tie the game with two McCollum free throws at 104 aside with 3:20 remaining. Haliburton answered with a three and then countered the Payton floater with a layup. With exactly one minute to go, the crowd erupted when he lobbed up a pass to Mathurin and he threw it down to make it 111-108. Indiana forced a stop and then T.J. McConnell converted four free throws to ice the game away. Indiana wins its third consecutive home game by defeating the Pelicans 114-110.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Tyrese Haliburton (34p, 13a, 3s) Myles Turner (17p, 9r), Pascal Siakam (14p, 7r, 7a), Bennedict Mathurin (12p, 9r, 2s), and Quenton Jackson (12p, 4a). For New Orleans, Trey Murphy (24p, 6r, 4a), CJ McCollum (23p, 4r), Yves Missi (16p, 13r), and Elfrid Payton (14p, 21a, 7r, 2s). For the full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana Pacers are 6-2 this season and snapped their three-game losing streak

Indiana and New Orleans have split the season series in five consecutive seasons

Indiana picked up its first win on the second night of a back-to-back of the season

Indiana has won three consecutive home games

Indiana improves to 8-4 in clutch games with tonight’s win

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 2nd game with 30+ points and 10+ assists Haliburton recorded his 7th double-double of the season Haliburton recorded his 8th game with 10+ assists

Tyrese Haliburton’s 9 threes are a season high Haliburton’s 9 threes are the most he’s recorded in a game since 11/21/23 at Atlanta Haliburton’s 18 attempts are the most he’s recorded in a game in his career Haliburton is shooting 18/39 (46.2%) from three in his last three games

Quenton Jackson’s 4 threes in a game is a career high Had 2 threes entering the game

Pascal Siakam’s streak of scoring 20+ points ends at five games

Elfrid Payton’s 21 assists are a career high First 20 assist game of the season and first since Trae Young recorded 20 assists on 4/7/23 Payton’s 21 assists are the most in an NBA since Tyrese Haliburton’s 23 assist game on 12/30/23 vs the New York Knicks

Yves Missi recorded his 4th game with 10+ rebounds Missi recorded his 3rd double-double

