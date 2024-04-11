Indiana Fever 2024 Regular Season Schedule | WNBA
Indiana Fever 2024 Regular Season Schedule | WNBAThe Indiana Fever’s 2024 Regular Season schedule in the WNBA consists of 40 games this year. 36 of their games are set to be nationally broadcasted with the anticipation of Caitlin Clark being selected #1 overall in the WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever. Key matchups include games against teams like Chicago, New York, Washington, and Connecticut in June. The schedule is packed with televised games on major networks like ESPN and CBS, offering fans ample opportunities to catch the team in action. The Fever will kick off their season with an away game against the Connecticut Suns on May 14th at 7:30PM. providing an exciting lineup for fans to look forward to. For specific game times, TV listings, ticket information, and more details, fans can refer to the Indiana Fever’s official site. Take a look at the Indiana Fever’s 2024 Regular Season Schedule below!
1. Away | Connecticut Suns | May 14th | 7:30PM
2. Home | New York Liberty | May 16th | 7PM
3. Away | New York Liberty | May 18th | 1PM
4. Home | Connecticut Sun | May 20th | 7PM
5. Away | Seattle Storm | May 22nd | 10PM
6. Away | Los Angeles Sparks | May 24th | 10PM
7. Away | Las Vegas Aces | May 25th | 9PM
8. Home | Los Angeles Sparks | May 28th | 7PM
9. Home | Seattle Storm | May 30th | 7PM
10. Home | Chicago Sky | June 1st | 1PM
11. Away | New York Liberty | June 2nd | 7PM
12. Away | Washington Mystics | June 7th | 7:30PM
13. Away | Connecticut Sun | June 10th | 7PM
14. Home | Atlanta Dream | June 13th | 7PM
15. Home | Chicago Sky | June 16th | 12PM
16. Home | Washington Mystics | June 19th | 7PM
17. Away | Atlanta Dream | June 21st | 7:30PM
18. Away | Chicago Sky | June 23rd | 6PM
19. Away | Seattle Storm | June 27th | 10PM
20. Away | Phoenix Mercury | June 30th | 3PM
21. Away | Las Vegas Aces | July 2nd | 9:30PM
22. Home | New York Liberty | July 6th | 1PM
23. Home | Washington Mystics | July 10th | 12PM
24. Home | Phoenix Mercury | July 12th | 7:30PM
25. Away | Minnesota Lynx | July 14th | 4PM
26. Away | Dallas WIngs | July 17th | 7:30PM
27. Home | Phoenix Mercury | August 16th | 7:30PM
28. Home | Seattle Storm | August 18th | 3:30PM
29. Away | Minnesota Lynx | August 24th | 8PM
30. Away | Atlanta Dream | August 26th | 7:30PM
31. Home | Connecticut Sun | August 28th | 7PM
32. Away | Chicago Sky | August 30th | 7:30PM
33. Away | Dallas Wings | September 1st | 4PM
34. Home | Los Angeles Sparks | September 4th | 7PM
35. Home | Minnesota Lynx | September 6th | 7:30PM
36. Home | Atlanta Dream | September 8th | 4PM
37. Home | Las Vegas Aces | September 11th | 7PM
38. Home | Las Vegas Aces | September 13th | 3PM
39. Home | Dallas Wings | September 15th | 3PM
40. Away | Washington Mystics | September 19th | 7PM
Indiana Fever 2024 Regular Season Schedule | WNBA was originally published on 1075thefan.com
More from WIBC 93.1 FM