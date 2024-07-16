IMPD: Three Men Arrested, Three Guns Seized in “Disturbance” Over Basketball Game

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

INDIANAPOLIS–Three men were arrested Sunday because police say they showed handguns during a basketball game on the east side of Indianapolis. In a post on their Facebook page, IMPD said they were called to the Christian Park basketball courts at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday in regard to a disturbance. That is near English Avenue and South Sherman Drive. When officers got there, they say witnesses told them that 20-year-old Wendell Springs pointed the firearm. Springs was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver car when officers approached. Another man in the car, 22-year-old Daniel Wright, opened the passenger side door and started to reach around the floorboard and under the passenger seat. They say they told him to show his hands and Wright complied. Both Wright and Springs were detained.After searching the car, they say they found a small amount of marijuana and two handguns. One of the guns was stolen. An extended magazine was also spotted in between the driver’s seat and center console. The third man they found was 27-year-old Daquane Wright. IMPD says Wright was standing under a tree and they also say a handgun inside a holster attached to a pair of jeans. They say Wright owned up to having the gun, which they later found out was stolen. Springs was arrested for pointing a firearm and possession of marijuana. Both Daniel Wright and Daquane Wright were arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.