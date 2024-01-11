Listen Live
Update: Missing Toddlers “Located Safely”

Published on January 11, 2024

Image of Missing Mother and Two Children

Source: Photo Courtesy of IMPD / IMPD

UPDATE: IMPD announced that the toddlers have been found. Police are still investigating.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are looking for a missing mother and her two young kids, and they need your help.

Officers say 2-year-old Devyn Phillips and 1-year-old Mi’Layani Holder were last seen Tuesday on Sherman Forest Drive. They believe the two are with their mother, Damilah Holder.

Devyn Phillips is described as being three feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Mi’Layani Holder is described as being two feet tall, also with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have not yet said what may have led to their disappearance.

If you know anything about this, please call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers. You can also reach out to the IMPD Missing Persons Unit.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
317-262-8477

IMPD Missing Persons Unit
317-327-6160

