IFD: Indianapolis Man Threatened to Shoot Firefighters, Got Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was arrested after threatening firefighters responding to a fire at a home on the southeast side of Indianapolis on Monday. The fire was reported just before 7 am at Walker Avenue. That is between Troy Avenue and Raymond Street. The Indianapolis Fire Department says they encountered heavy flames at the single-story structure and had to evacuate due to deteriorating conditions caused by hoarding inside the home. IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith says the man threatened firefighters and threw rocks at firefighters, which led to the police getting involved. He wanted to “get his gun and shoot them all” if they continued to break windows on the structure.Reith says the man attempted to re-enter the home to get his gun, but he was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. She says another man tried to interrupt the Incident Commander and became aggressive. He was removed from the scene, but not arrested. The fire was determined to be accidental and caused by electrical issues, displacing four adults. No injuries were reported among firefighters or occupants.