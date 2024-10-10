Hoosier Living in Tampa: “A Tree Fell on My House”

.-Hurricane Milton is affecting many people including Brittany Feldman. She grew up in Indiana. Now she lives in Tampa, Florida. A tree fell on her house during the hurricane.

“It went through the roof, through the attic, and into the room. And of course it was raining that night, so all the water came in because of that as well,” said Feldman. She moved to Tampa in 2018. She says all of the people she knows and loves are safe. “I know some people probably weren’t as lucky. So I’m counting my blessings. Just pray for people down here if you can because a lot of people could use some prayers,” said Feldman. The high wind gusts are something she says she won’t forget. “I was in a friend’s apartment on the first floor. All the doors and windows were shaking and you couldn’t even open the door because of the pressure from the wind,” said Feldman. Feldman says she has homeowner’s insurance and plenty of people in her support system to help her recover. “I’ve had a lot of offers from people to help me, so that’s good,” said Feldman. Feldman graduated from Roncalli High School in 2006 and followed that up by getting a diploma from Purdue University in 2010. Now she’s a Neurodiagnostic Technologist at AdventHealth Tampa.