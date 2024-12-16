Hits And Misses: Zaire Franklin, Colts Defense Steps Up

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts (6-8) had too much second-half bad in Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the Broncos (9-5). What was the good and bad from the Colts losing such a critical December game? Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts (6-8) had too much second-half bad in Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the Broncos (9-5). What was the good and bad from the Colts losing such a critical December game?

1. Hits: Defense Source: Getty Defense: Wow, we haven’t had this unit in the “hits” category often this season. But a credit to Gus Bradley’s unit for making Bo Nix look like a rookie quarterback. The Colts defense was put into some awful sudden change situations yet answered the call on nearly all of them, despite the offensive and special teams issues. The Colts picked Nix 3 times. How historic is a Colts loss with 3 interceptions in a game? Dating back to the turn of the century, the Colts had won 27 of their last 28 games when recording at least 3 picks. Not only did the Colts lose on Sunday, but they lost by 18 points.

Stupidity Galore: From Jonathan Taylor's fumble to putting the season in the brain and right arm of rookie AD Mitchell, the Colts had plenty of major stupidity in their biggest game of the season. It's not hyperbole to say the Taylor fumble cost the Colts the game. Period. One foot away from leading 20-7, to it unraveling with 24 straight scored by the Broncos. And then Shane Steichen's decision to put Mitchell into that situation was absurd, especially at a time the Colts were down just 17-13, relying on strong defensive football to keep them in the game. Both were so dumb, as elementary as that sounds.

4. Misses: Anthony Richardson (And Support) Source: Getty Anthony Richardson (And Support): This was another Anthony Richardson game where he missed on 3 checkmarks: big plays in the passing game, too many turnovers and not enough efficiency. You can live with Richardson not checking 1, maybe 2, of those, but missing on all 3 can’t happen. This was a bad game from Richardson with the Colts passing game, once again, unable to find enough easy/steadiness in the passing game.