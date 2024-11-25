Hits And Misses: Poor Offensive Line Play

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts (5-7) scored their fewest point of the season on Sunday, losing 24-6 to the Detroit Lions (10-1). What was the good and bad from the Colts (5-7) losing their fourth game in the last five weeks? Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts (5-7) scored their fewest point of the season on Sunday, losing 24-6 to the Detroit Lions (10-1). What was the good and bad from the Colts (5-7) losing their fourth game in the last five weeks?

Hits: Points Allowed: The Colts allowed 24 points to the Lions. Shane Steichen would have signed up for that before Sunday's kick, knowing the Lions were averaging 33 points per game entering Week 12. So that's a win. Yes, several of those 3rd down conversions were particularly frustrating. But 24 points against one of the most impressive offenses in NFL history is a hit.

Misses: Offensive Line: Just an awful day for the Colts offensive line. Way too many penalties. Way too much pressure allowed. Way too few of running lanes for Jonathan Taylor. Chris Ballard has invested tons and tons of offensive line money and draft picks for performances that don't look like Sunday for the unit.

4. Misses: Penalties Source: Getty Penalties: A season-high 10 penalties were so crippling to chunk plays offensively. The Colts had penalties on 7 of their 9 (real) offensive drives. And they had 9 plays where the yardage needed to gain a first down was at least 15 yards. That’s such a handcuff to playing successful offensive football.