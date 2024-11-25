Hits And Misses: Poor Offensive Line Play
1. Hits: Points Allowed
Points Allowed: The Colts allowed 24 points to the Lions. Shane Steichen would have signed up for that before Sunday’s kick, knowing the Lions were averaging 33 points per game entering Week 12. So that’s a win. Yes, several of those 3rd down conversions were particularly frustrating. But 24 points against one of the most impressive offenses in NFL history is a hit.
2. Hits: Anthony Richardson Run Game
Anthony Richardson Run Game: Honestly, it’s a struggle to find many hits from Sunday. But Anthony Richardson with 10 carries for 61 yards, including a trio of 10-yard plus runs. Sunday had a more explosive element to the designed Richardson run game.
3. Misses: Offensive Line
Offensive Line: Just an awful day for the Colts offensive line. Way too many penalties. Way too much pressure allowed. Way too few of running lanes for Jonathan Taylor. Chris Ballard has invested tons and tons of offensive line money and draft picks for performances that don’t look like Sunday for the unit.
4. Misses: Penalties
Penalties: A season-high 10 penalties were so crippling to chunk plays offensively. The Colts had penalties on 7 of their 9 (real) offensive drives. And they had 9 plays where the yardage needed to gain a first down was at least 15 yards. That’s such a handcuff to playing successful offensive football.
5. Misses: Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor: Obviously a running day of 11 carries for 35 yards isn’t good for an elite back like Jonathan Taylor. But Taylor’s short-armed flea flicker impacted a potential chunk play. And Taylor continues to offer very little in the pass game. The blocking wasn’t very good, but the Colts still need more from Taylor.
Hits And Misses: Poor Offensive Line Play was originally published on 1075thefan.com