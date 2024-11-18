Hits And Misses: Matt Gay Steps Up

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts got a must-have victory over the Jets in Week 11, coming back to win 28-27. What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-6) winning on the road? Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts got a must-have victory over the Jets in Week 11, coming back to win 28-27. What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-6) winning on the road?

1. Hits: Matt Gay Source: Getty Matt Gay: Have we had Matt Gay in the ‘hit’ category yet this year? Probably not, but he certainly deserves it in how he kicked outdoors on Sunday. Gay connected on field goals form 41, 47 and 56 yards. These are the distances Gay had struggled with back in August/September. He’s been much better lately though, and then took it to another level on Sunday from these lengths.

3. Hits: Sneaky Return Game Source: Getty Sneaky Return Game: It feels like the Colts have been pretty good at creating some hidden yardage in the return game. That was true on Sunday again with Josh Downs averaging 12.3 yards on 3 punt returns. Then, in the kick return game, Ashton Dulin took one for 43 yards and Tyler Goodson added a 33-yard return. These things shouldn't be forgotten in a one-point win.

4. Misses: Offensive Line Source: Getty Offensive Line: With 3 rookie offensive linemen starting, Sunday was probably the worst we’ve seen that unit play in 2024. Anthony Richardson was sacked twice (including a big third-quarter strip/sack), hit 5 times and the Jets had 7 tackles for loss against the Colts. Jonathan Taylor was stuffed time and time again running in the interior, as the Pro Bowler finished with just 57 yards on 24 carries (2.4 per carry). It’s pretty remarkable the Colts overcame this to score 28 points.