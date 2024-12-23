Hits And Misses: Colts Handcuff Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts (7-8) had a wild one in Week 16, adding up to a 38-30 win over the Titans (3-11). What was the good and bad from the Colts (7-8) keeping their season alive in Week 16? Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts (7-8) had a wild one in Week 16, adding up to a 38-30 win over the Titans (3-11). What was the good and bad from the Colts (7-8) keeping their season alive in Week 16?

1. Hits: Home Run Hitting Source: Getty Home Run Hitting: Yes, this was the Colts rushing attack we were waiting for in 2024. The dynamic duo of Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson ripping their way to big run after big run, with the Colts running 50 times for a franchise record of 335 yards. Obviously, the duo of Taylor and Richardson deserve a ton of praise, but shout out to the 5-man offensive line grouping: LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Mark Glowinski, RT-Matt Goncalves for paving the way, too. Taylor was hardly touched on either long touchdown run.

2. Hits: Pro Bowl Defenders Source: Getty Related Stories IU Hoosiers 81-60 Win Over Siena

5 Takeaways From Another Devastating Colts Loss in Jacksonville

Colts Down Three Starters For Sunday Showdown Against Rams Pro Bowl Defenders: Specifically, DeForest Buckner and Kenny Moore II had some Pro Bowl moments in Week 16. Buckner wrecked several meaningful first-half plays at a time where the game was in some shaky territory for the Colts. And then Moore II got his hands on a couple of Mason Rudolph passes, including a big third-down pick in the first half.

3. Hits: Anthony Gould’s Spark Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Anthony Gould’s Spark: How about the rookie 5th round pick providing some nice field position in recent weeks? Gould had 2 punt returns for 18 yards and 3 kick returns for 97 yards on Sunday. For a guy who got benched early in the season, Gould has responded very well to getting a second chance and showing why the Colts felt a 5th round pick was worth it for a guy who is primarily a returner.

4. Misses: Anthony Richardson Throwing Source: Getty Anthony Richardson Throwing: Every Colts game in 2024 is going to have a storyline centered around “how did Anthony Richardson look as a thrower?” Well, this matchup saw Shane Steichen (understandably) handcuff Richardson following a first-quarter, red-zone interception. After that play, the Colts ran it 12 straight times, and on 21 of the next 23 plays. Richardson threw the ball just 5 times in the final 49 minutes of that game. Yes, Richardson delivered a needed on-target 3rd-and-8 ball to finally seal the game. But his growth as a passer remains stuck in mud.